Apple Halts Development of iPhone Hardware Subscription Service Amid Shifting Strategy

Apple has halted its plans to launch an iPhone hardware subscription service, retreating from an ambitious attempt to reshape the way consumers purchase its flagship device, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company had envisioned a model where users would pay monthly fees to access an iPhone and receive a new model each year, similar to subscribing to an app. However, Apple has disbanded the project team, reassigned them to other initiatives, and decided to scrap the effort entirely.

This decision marks a shift in Apple’s approach to payment services. The subscription plan was part of a broader strategy led by the Apple Pay group, which has also wound down its “buy now, pay later” program earlier this year. The program, which allowed users to spread out payments over several installments, was shut down, with Apple now directing users towards third-party options.

The iPhone subscription service was initially set to launch in 2022, but the project faced multiple delays due to setbacks, including software issues and regulatory challenges. Despite efforts to revise and rework the service, the project was ultimately abandoned.

Apple had hoped to increase iPhone sales and generate a more consistent stream of recurring revenue with the subscription service, capitalizing on the device’s dominant role in the company’s overall revenue, which makes up over half of its annual sales. The plan was also aimed at deepening customer loyalty by further integrating users into the Apple ecosystem.

The subscription would have allowed users to pay a monthly fee through the same Apple account used for app purchases and subscriptions, offering flexibility to upgrade their iPhones annually. The service would have functioned similarly to Apple’s internal financial infrastructure, using company-backed loans. In early tests, the service was rolled out internally for Apple employees, but it faced hurdles, including resistance from wireless carriers that rely on installment programs and promotional offers to sell iPhones.

This new initiative also threatened to replace existing programs, such as the iPhone Upgrade Program, which splits the cost of an iPhone over two years with financing provided by Citizens Bank, and the Apple Card monthly installment option, backed by Goldman Sachs in the U.S.

The cancellation of this subscription plan comes in the wake of regulatory concerns. Apple’s decision to discontinue the Apple Pay Later program was influenced by increasing regulatory scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which introduced stricter regulations for pay-later services, placing them under the same rules as credit card companies. Given that the iPhone subscription would have utilized a similar financial structure to Apple Pay Later, the company became wary of further regulatory oversight.

In response to these challenges, Apple has turned to partnerships with third-party companies like Affirm Holdings and Klarna Bank to continue offering pay-later services while avoiding direct regulation. As of now, Apple has no plans to revive the iPhone subscription program independently, although it could explore new partnerships in the future.