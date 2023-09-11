Apple Music announces 2Shoes as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announces South African DJ, producer and visual artist 2Shoes as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ve been chosen to grace the cover of this month’s Isgubhu playlist, and it’s an honour to be able to share a piece of my musical journey with all of you,” 2Shoes tells Apple Music. “In this special feature, I’ll be showcasing a selection of tracks that have been part of my live performances during my come up. But that’s not all; I’m overjoyed to give you a sneak peek into my latest musical venture, The Real African Summer Vol. 1, which is now available for all of you to enjoy.”

Hailing from Johannesburg, 2Shoes is a multi-talented DJ, producer, and visual artist, who has built a reputation for creating immersive and engaging experiences that push the boundaries of creativity. That boundless creativity saw him launch his debut exhibition in Amsterdam this year titled “Faces”, where he celebrates the diversity and individuality of human identity.

2Shoes’ unique brand and multifaceted skill set extends to his lush debut EP The Real African Summer Vol 1., now available to stream on Apple Music, a 5-track Afrohouse EP that taps into the quintessentially uplifting mood and groove of summer, anchored in the delightfully soulful single “The Hague”.

To celebrate his feature, 2Shoes has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that houses his all-time favourites, including tracks from BRANDON, Inner City, CeCe Rogers, ANOTR, Abel Balder, Azana, Hagan and more.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

