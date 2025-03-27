Apple Music Announces BhadMayors As Ghana’s Latest Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced the latest musician to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana is Afrofusion duo BhadMayors.

“We are incredibly honored to be selected as the Up Next artist for Ghana,” they tell Apple Music. “This opportunity means the world to us, and we can’t wait to share more music with our fans in 2025. Expect a year filled with creativity and exciting collaborations. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

Consisting of brothers Paul and Samuel Debrah Afful, BhadMayors gained significant momentum in 2024 with the release of their breakout single “Free My Mind” featuring AlorG.

Their intrepid blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop makes for a refreshing and youthful sound, one that will no doubt take them far as they continue to reach new career heights.

The recent release of their debut album, The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible, marks a turning point for this confident young duo, crafted not only with the intention of cementing their place as a growing force within Africa’s fast-growing music scene, but to share parts of their culture and lifestyle through music.

Touching on themes of friendship, perseverance, self-expression, ambition and freedom, as well as the difficulties of maneuvering young love, The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible is a daring, honest portrait of what it’s like to chase your dreams.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, BhadMayors will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3eITdJd. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

