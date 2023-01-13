Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

The episode features new music from Black Sherif, all the breaking hip hop news, and the hottest tracks of the week from around Africa!

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature breakout Ghanaian highlife rapper and singer, Black Sherif (real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong) on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now host Dadaboy Ehiz chat about Black Sherif’s latest single “Soja”, off his debut album The Villain I Never Was, available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Black Sherif, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South African hip hop maverick, AKA called “PRADA feat. Khuli Chana”, as well as Nigerian newcomer Odumodublvck with his track “Picanto feat. Zlatan & ECko Miles”.

Spotlight On

On his 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif tries to make sense of a hard life and as a result, the album plays life a collection of his personal affirmations, ones he uses to battle both inner demons and fuel his ambitions.

First To Know

“Everyone in this world is a soldier—we are all in different battles. It’s a wake-up call. Stand and beat your chest, here they come. Your anxieties are coming. Your haters are coming. Your backstabbers are coming. Your own self is coming at you. So stand and let nothing pull you down. Don’t let them catch you off guard, never. People think they are fighting external battles, but the internal ones are bigger than what they see outside,” Black Sherif tells Apple Music about his new single “Soja”.

Playlist

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 90 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-sync lyrics, Lossless Audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.