Apple Music announces Brazy as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announces Afrofusion rapper Brazy as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“My Isgubhu playlist is rooted in pride for my culture,” she tells Apple Music. “It illustrates the evolution of African dance music, seamlessly blending nostalgic sounds from the past with the dynamic sounds of today, celebrating the diversity amongst us. I’m excited for the future of African dance music as the world continues to fall in love with and dance to our infectious sounds. These songs are personal favourites, influencing my distinct AfroSexy-AfroFuture sound.”

This braggadocious Nigerian rapper has steadily made a name for herself by crafting her own distinct style which she’s coined “Afro-future, Afro Sexy”. The self-identified genre is a mixture of rap, dance, Alte, and Afrobeats, while rapping in English, Yoruba, French, and Chinese has allowed her to reach a global audience.

Inspired by Nigerian artists Dagrin, Ninola, and Adewale Ayuba, Hondruian singer Isabella Lovestory, and South African doyenne Sho Madjozi, Brazy fashioned her distinctive style through the catchy bars of her breakout single “Attends” (2022), where she raps over a non-stop beat amplified by dramatic synths.

Her latest single “Brazy Skank” (2023) off her brand new EP Afro Sexy, available to stream on Apple Music, comes off the back of her opening for Nigerian powerhouse performer Ayra Starr, and showcases her sharp flow and lyricism.

To celebrate her feature, Brazy has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features tracks that showcase the next wave of Africa’s dance scene. “I listen to this playlist all the time so I’m so excited to be on the cover. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the future of African Dance music. We’re taking over – our time is now.”

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers, and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.