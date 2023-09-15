Apple Music announces Cassper Nyovest as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature South African superstar, chart-topping rapper and business man Cassper Nyovest on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “018” feat. Maglera Doe Boy which is available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Cassper Nyovest, Rap Life Radio also features Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif’s “Simmer Down” and South African rapper Nasty C’s “F*ck That”.

Spotlight On

Cassper Nyovest’s new track “018” draws its name from the area code of the town of Klerksdorp in the North West province, is a testament to the rapper’s unwavering commitment to the Motswako nation and his dedication to passing the baton to the next generation in featured rapper and new-school leader on the rise, Maglera Doe Boy. The track’s flow and clever wordplay are also a testament to why Nyovest remains at the pinnacle of the hip-hop game.

First To Know

“It’s been a decade since I got my first hit, getting on the cover of RAP LIFE with my album 7th album Solomon, 10 years deep on top of the game, is such a dope pat on the back for myself, my team, and my fans!” he tells Apple Music. “It shows that we have stood the test of time comfortably. Solomon is a project that is solely inspired by the rap music that I grew up listening to. It’s my most mature yet simplest offering. Enjoy!

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

About Apple Music

