Apple Music announces Chronicle Deep as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announced South African house DJ and producer, Chronicle Deep (real name Thabo Matloang), as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“I feel like South African House Music is at its utmost peak,” Chronicle tells Apple Music. “House music has the most interesting sound at this time in the continent. This music is reaching its global audience and my Isgubhu Apple Music playlist is a pure reflection of this.”

Born and raised in QwaQwa in the Free State, Chronicle Deep’s intense love for house music and dedication to his craft saw him rise quickly within the ranks of South Africa’s electronic music elite, writing for Godfathers of Deep House and creating remixes and reworks for Kid Fonque’s tastemaking label, Stay True Sounds.

His much-anticipated debut album, Light (2023), is an exploration of the intersection between deep house, Afro house and techno, rooted in his versatility and rhythmic composition and amplified by groove-rooted collaborations with Don Scott on “Africana” and Botswanan songstress Kali Mija on “Strings of my Guitar” (2023).

To celebrate his feature, Chronicle Deep has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist which houses a selection of house music tracks that have made the biggest impact on his musical journey.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music http://apple.co/Isgubhu