Apple Music announces Da Capo as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music on July 14 announced South African award-winning DJ and producer Da Capo (real name Nicodimas Sekheta Mogashoa) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“I am really excited to be picked to be on the cover of Isgubhu this month,” Da Capo tells Apple Music. “I’m also excited to share some of the songs that I have been playing on tour at home and abroad, as well as tracks from diverse collaborations and remixes that are close to my heart. Also, I’m excited to share some music from my new EP Bakone.”

As a self-taught and self-professed lover of all facets of electronic music, Da Capo has worked diligently to become one of South Africa’s premiere house music DJs and producers. Born and raised in the small township of Seshego in Limpopo, Da Capo’s name has Italian roots meaning “from the beginning” and has become a multi-award-winning, household name across stages from OUTPUT in New York, to Djoon in Paris.

From his first self-titled solo release in 2014 that featured vocalists Clara Hill, Rona Ray and Soulstar, Da Capo refined his trailblazing Afro-house sound over three releases, namely Touched (2016), Indigo Child (2017) and genesis (2020). His latest release is an EP titled Bakone (2023), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, and boasts a carefully selected array of talent including Batundi, Nana Attah, Lokau Kanza, and Da Africa Deep.

To celebrate his feature, Da Capo has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features a carefully curated set of songs from start to finish. “The songs I have selected feature voices and producers from South Africa and around the world who continue to inspire me on my musical journey of bringing peace and love to homes and dance floors wherever I can,” he says.

Each month, Apple Music spotlights Africa’s most distinctive and prolific incubators of sound. This month, we highlight iconic dance label House Afrika and their quintessential mix collections, including the Deep House Sounds series curated by Vinny Da Vinci and the Fresh House Flava series compiled by DJ Fresh (SA).

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music

