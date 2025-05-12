Apple Music Announces Dlala Thukzin As The Latest Isgubhu Cover Star

Apple Music today announced South African DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin as the latest Isgubhu cover star.

“Big love to Apple Music for putting me on the cover of Isgubhu this month, it’s truly an honour!” Thukzin tells Apple Music. “I enjoy working with people I trust, and creating music that feels good and means something. And to be able to push my sound across Africa, and the rest of the world, is a blessing I don’t take lightly.”

Real name Thuthuka Wandile Zindlovu, Dlala Thukzin is renowned for his innovative fusion of Gqom, amapiano and Afro-Tech, gaining prominence in 2016 after producing “Umngan’wami” for Babes Wodumo, contributing significantly to the global rise of Gqom ever since.

Raised by his grandmother, his journey began as an equipment assistant to his uncle at local gigs, sparking his passion for music production. Today, his versatile discography includes the ‘Permanent Music’ series and ‘Finally Famous’ albums, while his 2023 hit “iPlan” featuring Zaba and Sykes went Double Platinum, topping South African music charts.

And the success doesn’t stop there. He has now released 031 Studio Camp Vol. 2 – the second installment in a beloved series born from his annual studio camp in Durban. The project brings together some of the country’s most exciting voices and producers for a weekend of pure creativity, and while Thukzin first made a name for himself with Gqom, this project now sees him diving deeper into Afro-Tech and House.

With a signature blend of percussion-heavy beats, soulful melodies and electronic textures, the 8-track EP features Zeh McGeba, Nkosazana Daughter, Zee Nxumalo, Limit Nala, and many more. “It’s a project that shows where we are with our sound right now,” Thukzin tells Apple Music. “It’s about working with the people who I trust and creating music that feels good and real.”

To celebrate his feature, Dlala Thukzin has chosen three tracks to be included on the exclusive Isgubhu playlist, including “Uzizwa Kanjan” (feat. GL_Ceejay) by Jazzworx, MaWhoo, Thukuthela; “Isaka (6am)” by Ciza, Jazzworx, Thukuthela and “Cry” by Beekay Monalayzzar.

On his chosen tracks, Thukzin tells Apple Music, “There’s a bit of a trend here with these songs. Afro-Tech is running deep! Ciza is on fire and still so young, Beekay Monalayzzar is such an exciting producer, and definitely one to watch. And of course I had to feature my brothers Jazzworx and Thuthuzela.”

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: apple.co/Isgubhu