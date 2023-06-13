Apple Music announces Flow Jones Jr. as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature up-and-coming South Africa rapper, Flow Jones Jr. on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio’s new host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “Mawubuye” available to stream on Apple Music

Alongside Flow Jones Jr, Rap Life Radio also features Boj and ODUMODUBLVCK’s tour de force single “No Option” and K.O’s latest viral sensation single “ROCKABYE (feat. Toss)”

Spotlight On

Capitalising on the success of his last single “Pramis, Swuh” Flow Jones Jr. wasted no time in following it up with “Mawubuye”, produced by DJ Sliqe, off his upcoming EP God’s Pen = God’s Plan”. With features from Maglera Doe Boy, Blxckie, Thato Saul and more on his EP, this is an artist who’s keen to showcase his versatility while levelling up his craft and career.

First To Know

Flow Jones Jr. has been chasing success for as long as he can remember, which unfortunately placed him in a position where he had to make more than his fair share of tough decisions and sacrifices. One of those sacrifices was leaving the love of his life but now, he’s ready to give love with her another chance. “Mawubuye” is his love letter to the aforementioned lady to ask for a second chance.

Extra Extra

English-Nigerian singer-songwriter, Boj, spars with Nigerian rap wunderkind Odumodublvck on their new single, “No Option”, as the duo lean into a neo-Alte groove, while K.O’s latest single and firm fan favourite, “ROCKABYE”, off his immensely successful album SR3, features versatile newcomer and Apple UP NEXT alum, Toss.

Playlist

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

About Apple Music

