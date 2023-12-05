Apple Music Announces Its Next Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Lambo

Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio brand, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.
The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is multi-award-winning Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Lambo (real name Olawunmi Okerayi), whose sound is an eclectic fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-house, Afropop and Hip Hop, and has become known for her engaging live performances and meticulous song selection.
“There’s almost no greater feeling than pushing the African music narrative further while having a party,” DJ Lambo tells Apple Music.
Over the last decade, DJ Lambo has built a thriving career as a forward-thinker and trendsetter, and is currently signed to Burna Boy’s label Spaceship Collective, while also on tour at the moment with the Grammy Award winner. The Africa Now DJ Mix that she has created is a testament to all her accomplishments, fusing Afrobeats and Amapiano to produce a complex tapestry of African music and tribute to the musical diversity of the continent.
Tracklisting:
Victor Thompson, Gunna & Ehis – This Year (remix)
Femi Kuti – Sorry Sorry O
Asake – Lonely at the Top
Fireboy – Bandana feat. Asake
Burna Boy- City Boys
Burna Boy – Dey Play
Omah Lay – Reason
Virgo Deep – Ghost producer
Davido – Feel
Asake – Remember
Magnito – Canada
Shallipopi – Oscroh (Pepperline)
Uncle Waffles & Ice Beat – Peacock Revisit fr Sbuda Ma Leather
Asake – Amapiano feat. Olamide
Mohbad – Ask About Me
Shallipopi – Ex Convict
Davido – Unavailable
Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za – Mnike
Adekunle Gold – Ogaranya
Kizz Daniel – Gwagwalada feat. Seyi Vibez, Bnxn
King Promise – Terminator
Tiwa Savage – Stamina feat. Young Jonn, Ayra Starr
Pheelz – Jelo feat. Young Jonn
Tessa De DJ & DJ Momma The King – Ka Valungu
Killorbeezbeatz – Ngilele E Hotel
Nissi – Higher
J Hus – Who told you feat. Drake
Shallipopi – Obapluto
Kcee – Ojapiano
Tyla – Water
Spyro – Who Is Your Guy feat. Tiwa Savage
Burna Boy – Giza feat. Seyi Vibez
Asake – 2:30
Mohbad – Feel Good
Young Jonn – Sharpally
Crayon & Ayra Starr – Ngozi
Adekunle Gold – Party No Dey Stop feat. Zinoleezky
Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curators also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.