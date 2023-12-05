Apple Music Announces Its Next Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Lambo

Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio brand, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is multi-award-winning Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Lambo (real name Olawunmi Okerayi), whose sound is an eclectic fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-house, Afropop and Hip Hop, and has become known for her engaging live performances and meticulous song selection.

“There’s almost no greater feeling than pushing the African music narrative further while having a party,” DJ Lambo tells Apple Music.

Over the last decade, DJ Lambo has built a thriving career as a forward-thinker and trendsetter, and is currently signed to Burna Boy’s label Spaceship Collective, while also on tour at the moment with the Grammy Award winner. The Africa Now DJ Mix that she has created is a testament to all her accomplishments, fusing Afrobeats and Amapiano to produce a complex tapestry of African music and tribute to the musical diversity of the continent.

Tracklisting:

Victor Thompson, Gunna & Ehis – This Year (remix)

Femi Kuti – Sorry Sorry O

Asake – Lonely at the Top

Fireboy – Bandana feat. Asake

Burna Boy- City Boys

Burna Boy – Dey Play

Omah Lay – Reason

Virgo Deep – Ghost producer

Davido – Feel

Asake – Remember

Magnito – Canada

Shallipopi – Oscroh (Pepperline)

Uncle Waffles & Ice Beat – Peacock Revisit fr Sbuda Ma Leather

Asake – Amapiano feat. Olamide

Mohbad – Ask About Me

Shallipopi – Ex Convict

Davido – Unavailable

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za – Mnike

Adekunle Gold – Ogaranya

Kizz Daniel – Gwagwalada feat. Seyi Vibez, Bnxn

King Promise – Terminator

Tiwa Savage – Stamina feat. Young Jonn, Ayra Starr

Pheelz – Jelo feat. Young Jonn

Tessa De DJ & DJ Momma The King – Ka Valungu

Killorbeezbeatz – Ngilele E Hotel

Nissi – Higher

J Hus – Who told you feat. Drake

Shallipopi – Obapluto

Kcee – Ojapiano

Tyla – Water

Spyro – Who Is Your Guy feat. Tiwa Savage

Burna Boy – Giza feat. Seyi Vibez

Asake – 2:30

Mohbad – Feel Good

Young Jonn – Sharpally

Crayon & Ayra Starr – Ngozi

Adekunle Gold – Party No Dey Stop feat. Zinoleezky

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curators also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.