Apple Music announces Josiah De Disciple as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announced South Africa Amapiano DJ and producer, Josiah De Disciple (real name Josiah Makoela), as the next Isgubhu cover star.

Born in Alexandra, Josiah rose to prominence within the music scene as one-half of JazziDisciplies alongside Mr. JazziQ, pushing the envelope when it came to the apparent rules of Amapiano before the duo parted ways in 2018. With a renewed focus on his solo material he released “Mama” (2020) alongside Boohle which was quickly certified gold by RISA, and followed that up with his debut album, Spirits of Makoela – Vol. 2: The Reintroduction (2021), which incorporated live instrumentation into the normally synth-heavy genre.

The second installment of his “Sounds Of Gomora” album series is Sounds of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue (2023), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, is an 8-track offering that continues his exploration of the various shades of Amapiano, rooted in the singles “Amanga” featuring Maline Aura and “Vasco” featuring Senjay, ManKay & Choco Dynasty.

To celebrate his feature, Josiah De Disciple has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist which houses a plethora of African dance tracks that have made the biggest impact on his musical journey. “This playlist is a reflection of who I am and the type of music I make, love, and listen to,” Josiah De Disciple tells Apple Music. “It includes some of my favourite work that I’ve produced and some other music which I feel has influenced my style of music. It’s a mixture of old African dance music classics that till today, are still relevant. A big shoutout to my fam at Apple Music for all the love and support!”

Isgubhu’s spotlight mix this month is courtesy of legendary South African dance label, Soul Candi, highlighting a selection of exclusive mixes on Apple Music for the very first time.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers, and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

