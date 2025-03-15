Apple Music Announces K.Keed As March’s Featured Artist For Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature emerging South African Hip-Hop powerhouse K.Keed this month. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about her latest album Bite The Bullet and new single “Dilemma” featuring A. Reece, available to stream now on Apple Music.

“It’s truly a blessing to work with one of the best rappers from South Africa,” K.Keed tells Apple Music. “I’m a Hip Hop lover so to know that an artist like A-Reece is tapped with my music means the world to me.”

“After dropping a banger of a debut album I’d hope for nothing less to be honest,” she says. “I’m grateful for all the recognition and opportunities heading my way currently. This is a monumental moment for me in my career, so I’m truly humbled.”

Alongside K.Keed, Rap Life Radio will also feature DarkoVibes’s new EP, Toxic Traits, a genre-blending masterpiece inspired by trap and sexy drill, as well as Joey B’s latest collaboration with Ghanian rapper Medikal on their new single “Princess (Medikal’s Version)”, demonstrating how Accra’s exciting Hip-Hop sound continues to evolve in its own unique way.

Spotlight On

With slice-of-life musings and unflinching self-awareness, Gugulethu-born K.Keed is a truly fearless artist, and she’s helping to grow South Africa’s budding Hip-Hop community. From confidently expressing her ambitions atop mellow trap beats (on tracks like “Trailblazer” and “Hi Hopes”) to battle-ready bars on (“3pm in Kempenville”), K.Keed rides pulverising trap bass lines with an incredibly youthful energy, making her one of the most exciting new artists on the scene right now.

First To Know

K.Keed’s collaborative spirit is celebrated in bold fashion on Toxic Traits, as she works with industry stalwarts such as Sino Msolo, Zoë Modiga, J-Something, Kaylow, Shekhinah, and the indomitable Nasty C.

She also ventures into dance music for the time on “Feel A Lil”, as airy vocals glide over warm synths and slushy percussion, championing her admirable versatility as a songwriter.

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, Rap Life.