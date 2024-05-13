Apple Music announces K.O and Maglera Doe Boy as May’s featured artists for Rap Life Africa

South African Hip Hop Royalty K.O makes triumphant return with new Maglera Doe Boy collaboration and Apple Music Rap Life Africa Cover

The episode features new music from K.O featuring Maglera Doe Boy, all the breaking hip hop news, and the hottest tracks of the week from around Africa

Tune in to Rap Life Radio With Ebro now on Apple Music 1.

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature K.O and Maglera Doe Boy on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about their latest single “Let Me Cook” available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside K.O and Maglera Doe Boy, Rap Life Radio will feature Usimamane’s viral smash “Cheque”, and Ajebo Hustlers & Jeriq’s tongue-in-cheek single “Last Week”.

Spotlight On

Known for his electric collaborations, Mzansi hip hop royalty, K.O, features next generation star, Maglera Doe Boy, on a hip-hop single that is dedicated to and steeped in the culture. Celebrating diversity and versatility in their delivery, this fan-fuelled collaboration only further serves to hype his much-anticipated next album.

First To Know

“I’m a huge fan of the recent breed of raw rap talent in SA and having been in chats with MGD since 2022 for us to link, glad that’s finally happening” says K.O. “His swag and energy is so raw and I had to make sure I come up with a record that best compliments him and my vibe at the same time. Let Me Cook is a bold statement piece and the stern message behind it is: ‘Be quiet! While I show and prove’”

“’Let Me Cook’ is my first link up with one of the greatest artists in the history of this country’s history of hip hop,” says Maglera Doe Boy. “Having it as the feature that puts us on the cover of Rap Life is full circle because that’s what the lifestyle of both the song and the artists on the songs embody. The sonic is so high end and feels rich. Big shout out to everybody who is listening to it and vibing. This one is a treat for connoisseurs.”

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.