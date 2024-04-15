Apple Music Announces Kaestyle as April’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

The episode features new music from Kaestyle, all the breaking hip-hop news, and the hottest tracks of the week from around Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Nigerian artist and producer, Kaestyle (real name Kelvin Ibinabo Oriye), on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “Egberi” available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Kaestyle, Rap Life Radio will feature South African rapper Blxckie’s latest single “all faxx”, as well as Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif’s new anthem single “Shut Up”.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Kaestyle found his calling in music the first day that he was introduced to the piano, intrigued by all the melodies the instrument could produce. Influenced by fellow Port Harcourt natives Burna Boy and Omah Lay, Kaestyle fuses Afrobeats with R&B, soul and hip hop to create a sound that is distinctly laid back. From his debut EP, Kae’s Study (2022), that produced the broody single “Moving Mad” and the hit remix “True Love (feat. Victony)”, Kaestyle has made a name for himself as an artist who isn’t afraid to buck tradition and push sonic boundaries.

“It feels amazing and surreal covering this playlist as this is my get-away when I seek inspiration,” Kaestyle tells Apple Music. “Dreams do come true.”

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.