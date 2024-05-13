Apple Music Announces Lelowhatsgood as the Latest Isgubhu Cover Star

Today, Apple Music has announced Johannesburg-based, international award-winning DJ, producer, writer and cultural curator, Lelowhatsgood (real name Ntsikelelo Meslani) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“Being the Isgubhu cover star for May is not only an honour for me, it also shines a spotlight on the queer creative community that doesn’t always get recognition for their influence in culture and music,” he tells Apple Music.

After beginning his DJing career in 2017, Lelo took pride in playing unique blends of House, Gqom, Amapiano, Ballroom and Baile Funk, establishing himself as an innovative and creative force through his unique style and voice.

Off the back of his exclusive Pride 2021 (DJ Mix) for Apple Music, Lelo released his debut single “Demon’s Kiss” (2022) alongside Dee Traits, having honed his skills to become a sought-after DJ and producer.

His debut album Next Level (2024), available to stream on Apple Music, is an eclectic mix of dance anthems and dance floor-rooted melodies inspired by Mzansi’s rich musical climate, anchored by the gqom heavy-hitter, “Seven Up” (2024)

To celebrate his feature, Lelowhatsgood has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features tracks which he holds very near and dear to his heart. “I picked these songs to showcase and feature on my playlist because these artists are inspirational to me. I also love their approach to music – which is thinking outside of the box and not too clinical.”

“People can be so afraid of pushing against the grain and I love it when there’s a certain danger and bravery when it comes to music. My upcoming EP brings exactly that – a genre-bending approach to gqom and electronic dance music. The backbone of this playlist is gqom which will always be my first love. It also shows off South African dance music in all its shapes and forms – from electronic, Afro-house to Amapiano,” he says.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music at http://apple.co/Isgubhu