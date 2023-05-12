Apple Music announces Loatinover Pounds as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

The episode features new music from Loatinover Pounds, all the breaking hip hop news, and the hottest tracks of the week from around Africa!

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature South Africa rapper and producer, Loatinover Pounds (real name Loatile Mangadi) on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now host Dadaboy Ehiz chat about his latest single “Sosh Plata (feat. 25K & Thapelo Ghutra remix)” available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Loatinover Pounds, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South Africa’s lauded DJ Sliqe called “Ekhoneni ft Emtee, Thato Saul & Saudi” , the first single off his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Injayam Vol 3.

Spotlight On

As one of the most exciting rap talents to emerge from Pretoria, the release of Loatinover Pounds’ debut album Hood Misunderstood in 2022 firmly established him as a star on the rise, with “Sosh Plata” earmarked as one of the most Shazamed songs in South Africa.

First To Know

“As an introvert and a man of few words rap has been a window to my soul and the deepest parts of my mind,” Loatinover Pounds tells Apple Music. “It’s an honour that my words and way of expression landed me on the cover of Rap Life because in one way or another, these words have become a reflection of my life. Faka Punyete!”

Extra Extra

On “Ekhoneni ft Emtee, Thato Saul & Saudi” DJ Sliqe packs a knockout groove-rooted punch with a variety of horns, strings & 808s guided by melodic cadences that boldly announces his return.

Playlist

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.