Apple Music Announces MiDi KwaKwa As The Latest Up Next Artist In Ghana

Apple Music today announced powerhouse Ghanaian songstress MiDi KwaKwa as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“I’ve always been deeply connected to my Ghanaian roots, even though I grew up in and out of Ghana my entire life, so being selected for Up Next Ghana feels like a full-circle moment,” she tells Apple Music. “Carrying my grandfather’s name KwaKwa—it’s a big part of who I am, and I’m proud to represent where I come from.”

KwaKwa proudly celebrates her African heritage through her music—her skin, texture and culture—which vividly shapes her artistry and image.

Her soulful, raspy voice radiates an angelic essence, effortlessly blending Neo-Soul and Alternative R&B into captivating melodies. In March of this year, she made her debut with Moonflower—a heartfelt reflection on the resilience of black women, touching on themes like mental health, self-acceptance, and the sensuality of femininity.

KwaKwa is not afraid to be vulnerable. In fact, she embraces vulnerability as an essential part of her craft, and it lends her an emotional propensity that is deeply moving.

“I’ve been exploring different soundscapes and I can’t wait for you all to hear them—including a beautiful music video I shot in Ghana,” she tells Apple Music. “I’m also planning shows and I’m super excited to finally bring the songs from Moonflower to the stage.”

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, MiDi KwaKwa will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3eITdJd. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music