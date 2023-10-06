Apple Music announces MÖRDA as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announces dance music DJ and producer MÖRDA (real name Robert Bongani Mohosana) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“Being on the cover of a playlist like Isgubhu is a sign to me that I must be doing something right!” he tells Apple Music. “Like with any award or nod from the industry, it confirms that hard work, the hours I spend in the studio making sure I get the sound just right, is all worth it.”

As a born-and-bred Pretorian, MÖRDA joined the church choir at a young age, where he also learnt how to play various musical instruments, later honing his talents as a music composer, dancer, and vocalist. Gaining recognition as a member of drum-powered house duo, Black Motion, once the duo decided to go their separate ways, MÖRDA embraced the direction of a solo career.

After a string of international performances in and around Greece, Belgium, Spain, USA, London, and France, MÖRDA released his debut solo album Asante (2022), dedicated to his daughter and featuring Focalistic, Nkosazana Daughter, Oscar Mbo, Yallunder, Vancoover, and more over ten groove-filled tracks.

His second album, Asante II (2023), available to stream on Apple Music, is a vibrant blend of eclectic sounds that conjures a sonic aesthetic unique to his vision and features DJ Zinhle, Brenden Praise, Trancemicsoul, Mhaw Keys, and Thakzin.

To celebrate his feature, MÖRDA has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features only the best dance music from Msanzi’s premiere creatives. “My song selection is a collection of sounds, songs, and artists that both sparked my love for music as a listener, as well as inspire my own ideas as a creator,” MÖRDA says.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music http://apple.co/Isgubhu