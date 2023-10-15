Apple Music announces ODUMODUBLVCK as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Nigerian rapper and songwriter, ODUMODUBLVCK on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “SAINT OBI (w/ Reeplay)” off his latest mixtape EZIOKWU available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside ODUMODUBLVCK, Rap Life Radio also features Lookatups & SimulationRxps’ “Ungalibali”, as well as FLVME’s “WAY UP”.

Spotlight On

With his shapeshifting flows, ODUMODUBLVCK has swerved between the ecstatic energy of grime and the twisty grooves of Afrobeat to become the voice of Nigerian drill. Since emerging with his debut single in 2017, the Lagos native has wielded piercing lyricism, and highlife-inspired melodies to challenge himself, others, and the system itself, becoming an emblem of versatility and aspiration.

First To Know

“There are a lot of good rap songs out there,” he tells Apple Music, “but Apple Music has decided to choose me as the cover of the biggest Hip-Hop playlist Apple Music, ODUMODUBLVCK from Abuja! Big up Apple Music for the love! It’s amazing.”

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.