Apple Music announces ODUMODUBLVCK as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

The episode features new music from ODUMODUBLVCK, all the breaking hip hop news, and the hottest tracks of the week from around Africa!

Tune in to Rap Life Radio With Ebro now on Apple Music 1

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK (real name Tochukwu Ojogwu) on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now host Dadaboy Ehiz chat about his latest single “Declan Rice”, available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside ODUMODUBLVCK, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South African-based rappers K.Keed & Yung Tyran called “Simpin 2 Pimpin”, as well as a track from Nigerian rapper Falz feat. Vector called “Mr Yakubu”.

Spotlight On

Named after the England and West Ham footballer, “Declan Rice” is characterised by its smooth flow and hard-hitting delivery, and was even cosigned by the defensive midfielder who says he’s a massive fan of ODUMODUBLVCK track.

First To Know

“Being chosen for the cover of April’s RAP LIFE is not only a win for me but a win for rap and hip-hop in Nigeria,” ODUMODUBLVCK tells Apple Music. “It’s an even bigger win for my city Abuja, because we can sometimes be overlooked and put in second place within the music industry in Nigeria.”

Last Word

“Two years ago, I told my supporters that the time was coming for rap and hip hop in Nigeria. Now is the time to change the game, the time to open the eyes of many. A big shout out to Apple Music and to my label Native Records for trusting me to lead a new wave. Let the new era begin. Now!”

Playlist

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.