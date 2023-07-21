Apple Music announces PsychoYP as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature rapidly rising Nigerian rapper, PsychoYP on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio’s new host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “This Country” with Jordan Knows available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside PsychoYP, Rap Life Radio also features Nasty C’s “No More” where he takes listeners on an exhilarating journey through his triumphs and aspirations as well as Indigo Stella’s “Another” from her highly anticipated debut album Interstella.

This Abuja-born rapper discovered his love for music at a young age, one that helped shape his unique style of rap-sung trap that he first presented on his debut EP Lost In The Sauce (2016). His latest album, Osapa London (2023), showcases his growth after racking up nominations at the South African Music Awards and HipTV Headies Awards, as well as winning the Clout Africa Award for Best Hip-Hop Artiste in 2022.

“I’ve been championing hip-hop culture since I was 19, getting on the cover of Rap Life is such a massive win for myself, my team, my family and my fans!” PsychoYP tells Apple Music. “I feel like it’s go time for me and the right time for the world to hear PsychoYP. Osapa London is a project that connects my style of rap with the Afro influences in my music. Many would say this is the most Nigerian version of me that they have heard.

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

