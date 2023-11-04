Apple Music announces Sam Deep as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announces Amapiano DJ and producer Sam Deep (real name Samukelo Mavuso) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“These songs make up my everyday soundtrack, the music I create, and the songs that have inspired my own personal sound,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s a combination of songs that have changed my life. Being the Isgubhu cover star has been a longtime goal of mine. Thank you to Apple Music for helping me reach my dreams.”

Born and raised in Soweto, Sam Deep’s dream was to be a soccer star, however it was during rides home from soccer practice that his attention shifted to music, and his affinity grew enough to pursue a career as a DJ in 2016. Integrating himself into the amapiano culture by sourcing only the hottest tracks to play, befriending fellow producer-DJ, Ntokzin, and then beginning to produce original music soon after, set Sam Deep apart.

After joining record label Ace of Spades, owned by Amapiano pioneer De Mthuda, Sam Deep revelled in the family-rooted environment provided by the label for him to flourish, releasing his debut single, “Cela Ung’yeke” (2021), that quickly became an underground smash. He followed this up with his debut EP, Genesis (2021), that spawned two other massive hits “Njalo Nje” and “Thando Lwethu”.

On his debut album iMALI YE NTWANA (2023), available to stream on Apple Music, Sam Deep conveys a multitude of feelings and messages through his lush compositions that feature an all-star cast of vocalists (Azana, Daliwonga, Nomfundo Moh, Sino Msolo and more) who skillfully interpret and amplify his soundscapes.

To celebrate his feature, Sam Deep has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features tracks pivotal in shaping the musician he is today.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.