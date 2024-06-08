Apple Music Announces South African DJ Duo TxC as the Latest Isgubhu Cover Stars

Apple Music today announces Johannesburg-based Amapiano DJ duo TxC (Tarryn and Clairise) as the next Isgubhu cover stars. The DJs have dropped their highly anticipated “Turn off The Lights” EP with features from superstars like Davido and more.

“Life’s a playlist, make yours worth dancing to! Finally, we’ve been granted the opportunity to be the cover of one of the hottest playlists! We definitely couldn’t wait any longer. Here’s to more good music! Let’s rock!” – The Duo tells Apple Music.

TxC have firmly cemented themselves as trailblazing artists who have redefined the Amapiano landscape. As global ambassadors for the wildly popular genre, their debut EP A Fierce Piano (2022) and latest single “Turn off The Lights” (2024) both offer a glimpse at the nuanced complexities of Amapiano while affirming their commitment to challenging the status quo.

Inspired by South African Amapiano artists and DJs like Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and DBN Gogo, TxC take things a step further by incorporating neo-tech and soul elements into their Amapiano-rooted sets. This feat has earned them an international following, performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as well as making a notable mark on the Boiler Room platform.

With all the respect their music and live shows command, the core values of this duo remain steadfast as they strive to empower and inspire young girls to pursue greatness and push boundaries in all aspects of their lives.

To celebrate their feature, TxC have also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features tracks that they hold very near and dear to their hearts.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music http://apple.co/Isgubhu