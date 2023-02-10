Apple Music announces Spinall as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announced superstar Nigerian DJ and producer, Spinall (real name Sodamola Oluseye Desmond), as the next Isgubhu cover star.

Carefully crafting tracks that merge Afrobeats, Afropop, and EDM, Spinall has become one of the most sought-after DJs in the world. Fresh off opening for Bruno Mars in Sydney, Australia towards the end of 2022, Spinall has wasted no time getting this year off to a flying start with the release of his smooth single “Bunda” featuring Kemuel and Olamide (2023), in anticipation of the release of his sixth studio album Top Boy (2023) which will be available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio.

To celebrate his feature, Spinall has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that is reflective of the songs from Africa that move and inspire him. “These are just a few of the songs that resonate with me at this particular moment in time. I am super proud of the music coming out of my beloved continent and I’m hoping you will also see how diverse our sound is,” he says.

Isgubhu’s spotlight mix this month is from Nigerian selector, DJ Obi, who has an event series in Lagos called “DJ Obi On A Monday” that has fast become a key event within the Lagos party scene. Obi releases a live mix from the event exclusively onto Apple Music through MAD Solutions, and often teases the newest and hottest songs coming out of Nigeria during these mixes.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers, and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On – a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–

the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

