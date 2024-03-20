Apple Music announces The Big Hash as March’s featured artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature South African melodic rapper, The Big Hash (real name Tshegetso Kungwane), on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “BLUE BUCKS feat. Flow Jones Jr. available to stream on Apple Music

Alongside The Big Hash, Rap Life Radio will features hard-hitting South African rapper Patrickxxlee’s “Show No Love” as well as South African rapper and songwriter Pdot O’s “Hope is Not for Sale” featuring Ami Faku.

Spotlight On

After dropping out of school to pursue music, The Big Hash hustled his way into becoming one of the leading voices of SA’s internet-driven melodic rap scene in the 2010s. Inspired by Drake, Childish Gambino, and Lil Uzi Vert, Hash’s punchy rhymes, relatable lyrics, and soothing melodies earned him a dedicated fanbase almost overnight, and his upcoming album HEARTBREAK HOTEL is a hotly anticipated hip hop album on the 2024 release calendar.

First To Know

“The last time I ever featured in this playlist was with Riky Rick, God rest his soul, almost six years ago,” The Big Hash tells Apple Music. “So for me to even be considered worthy enough to be a face on the cover is something I cherish even more and hopefully this isn’t the last time we get to do something this amazing.”

“My track ‘BLUE BUCKS’ is a song about getting to the money regardless of what life throws at you, and staying focused no matter who stands in your way.”