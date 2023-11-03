Apple Music announces the next Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Spaceship Billy

Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio show, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.
The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Burna Boy’s DJ, British-Nigerian DJ Spaceship Billy, who blends Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afrofusion, and effortlessly combines rich African rhythms and melodies to create a highly textured sonic journey.
“I am very excited to be part of Apple Music’s journey in focusing on African Music and putting it as a focus part of their platform,” Spaceship Billy tells Apple Music. “I enjoyed myself whilst making this mix and to me that’s what music is all about expressing yourself in a way words can’t.”
As a part of Burna Boy’s Spaceship Collective, Spaceship Billy spent years hard at work honing his talents before becoming the official DJ for the Grammy Award-winning artist and global phenomenon.. This exclusive mix that he has created for Apple Music is a genre-defying treat that also features contributions from British-Nigerian gospel and smooth jazz saxophonist, BishopSaxz.
Apple Music x Spaceship Billy Now Mix Tracklist
Pidgin and English – BNXN
I TOLD THEM – Burna Boy FT GZA
Like Ice Spice – Blaqbonez
Jinja – Olamide
Tested Approved & Trusted – Burna Boy
Sweet Tea (Aduke) – BNXN
I Want Peace – Ruger
Low Waist – Bayanni
NUNWIND – Nissi
What’s Poppin – Stefflon Don & BNXN
Charm – Rema
BIG 7- Burna Boy
Consent – AdeJosh ft Charlie Mase
Rotimi – Bestie
Best Of Me – BNXN
Cheat On Me – Burna Boy ft. Dave
Rush – Ayra Starr
AdeJosh – Money Sweet
Maximum Damage DroMix 5 – BNXN FT Headie One
Normal Normal – Burna Boy
Jara – Khaid
Intoxycated – Oxlade ft Dave ( Spaceship Edit)
Shayo – Darkoo & Tion Wayne
Lonely At The Top – Asake
Ta Ta Ta – Bayanni
soso – Omah Lay
Nobody – Nissi ft. Fireboy DML
HOLD – Nissi
Soweto (Da Phonk Club Edit) – Victony, Rema & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver
Eyes on You – JZyNo ft. Camidoh
NELLA ROSE – NSG
Nella Rose City Boys Spaceship Edit – Burna Boy
City Boys – Burna Boy
Dey Play – Burna Boy
Single Again Remix – Harmonize ft. Ruger
On Form – Burna Boy
Remember – Asake
Sharpiru – Shallipopi
Amapiano – Asake ft. Olamide
Different Size – Burna Boy Ft Victony
Gangnam-Style – Mas-Musiq-Daliwonga-ft-DJ-Maphorisa-Kabza-De-Small-
Feel – Davido
Elon Musk – Shallipopi
Wena Wa Pallwa (feat. Ch’cco & Leemckrazy) – Jimmy Maradona, QuayR Musiq & Mellow & Sleazy
Peacock Revisit (feat. Sbuda Maleather) – Uncle Waffles & Ice Beats Slide
Chilling Chillin’ SpaceShip Amapiano Remix – Burna Boy ft. A.I.
Ex Convict – Shallipopi
Chipi Ke Chipi – Mellow & Sleazy
ITS Plenty Spaceship Amapiano Remix- Burna Boy
Thunder – Nissi
GWAGWALADA- BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
Ogaranya – Adekunle Gold
Terminator – King Promise
UNAVAILABLE FT MUSA KEYS – Davido
Awukhuzeki- DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen & ZEENHLE
Gravity – Nissi
Mnike – Tyler ICU & Tumelo ZA ft DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
Spaceship Billy Talibans Amapiano Remix – Spaceship Amapiano Remix Talibans
Ojapiano – KCee
Unleash – Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel
Milo – AdeJosh
Ngozi – Crayon ft. Ayra Starr
Giza – Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez
Basquiat – Asake
Aquafina – Young Jonn
Higher – Nissi
Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky
Lanke- Teni
Sharpally – Young Jonn
BUJE – MUSGAN
If I’m Lying – Burna Boy
Thanks – Burna Boy
Alone v5.6 – Burna Boy
Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.