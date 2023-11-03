Apple Music announces the next Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Spaceship Billy

Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio show, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Burna Boy’s DJ, British-Nigerian DJ Spaceship Billy, who blends Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afrofusion, and effortlessly combines rich African rhythms and melodies to create a highly textured sonic journey.

“I am very excited to be part of Apple Music’s journey in focusing on African Music and putting it as a focus part of their platform,” Spaceship Billy tells Apple Music. “I enjoyed myself whilst making this mix and to me that’s what music is all about expressing yourself in a way words can’t.”

As a part of Burna Boy’s Spaceship Collective, Spaceship Billy spent years hard at work honing his talents before becoming the official DJ for the Grammy Award-winning artist and global phenomenon.. This exclusive mix that he has created for Apple Music is a genre-defying treat that also features contributions from British-Nigerian gospel and smooth jazz saxophonist, BishopSaxz.

Apple Music x Spaceship Billy Now Mix Tracklist

Pidgin and English – BNXN

I TOLD THEM – Burna Boy FT GZA

Like Ice Spice – Blaqbonez

Jinja – Olamide

Tested Approved & Trusted – Burna Boy

Sweet Tea (Aduke) – BNXN

I Want Peace – Ruger

Low Waist – Bayanni

NUNWIND – Nissi

What’s Poppin – Stefflon Don & BNXN

Charm – Rema

BIG 7- Burna Boy

Consent – AdeJosh ft Charlie Mase

Rotimi – Bestie

Best Of Me – BNXN

Cheat On Me – Burna Boy ft. Dave

Rush – Ayra Starr

AdeJosh – Money Sweet

Maximum Damage DroMix 5 – BNXN FT Headie One

Normal Normal – Burna Boy

Jara – Khaid

Intoxycated – Oxlade ft Dave ( Spaceship Edit)

Shayo – Darkoo & Tion Wayne

Lonely At The Top – Asake

Ta Ta Ta – Bayanni

soso – Omah Lay

Nobody – Nissi ft. Fireboy DML

HOLD – Nissi

Soweto (Da Phonk Club Edit) – Victony, Rema & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver

Eyes on You – JZyNo ft. Camidoh

NELLA ROSE – NSG

Nella Rose City Boys Spaceship Edit – Burna Boy

City Boys – Burna Boy

Dey Play – Burna Boy

Single Again Remix – Harmonize ft. Ruger

On Form – Burna Boy

Remember – Asake

Sharpiru – Shallipopi

Amapiano – Asake ft. Olamide

Different Size – Burna Boy Ft Victony

Gangnam-Style – Mas-Musiq-Daliwonga-ft-DJ-Maphorisa-Kabza-De-Small-

Feel – Davido

Elon Musk – Shallipopi

Wena Wa Pallwa (feat. Ch’cco & Leemckrazy) – Jimmy Maradona, QuayR Musiq & Mellow & Sleazy

Peacock Revisit (feat. Sbuda Maleather) – Uncle Waffles & Ice Beats Slide

Chilling Chillin’ SpaceShip Amapiano Remix – Burna Boy ft. A.I.

Ex Convict – Shallipopi

Chipi Ke Chipi – Mellow & Sleazy

ITS Plenty Spaceship Amapiano Remix- Burna Boy

Thunder – Nissi

GWAGWALADA- BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Ogaranya – Adekunle Gold

Terminator – King Promise

UNAVAILABLE FT MUSA KEYS – Davido

Awukhuzeki- DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen & ZEENHLE

Gravity – Nissi

Mnike – Tyler ICU & Tumelo ZA ft DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee

Spaceship Billy Talibans Amapiano Remix – Spaceship Amapiano Remix Talibans

Ojapiano – KCee

Unleash – Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel

Milo – AdeJosh

Ngozi – Crayon ft. Ayra Starr

Giza – Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez

Basquiat – Asake

Aquafina – Young Jonn

Higher – Nissi

Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky

Lanke- Teni

Sharpally – Young Jonn

BUJE – MUSGAN

If I’m Lying – Burna Boy

Thanks – Burna Boy

Alone v5.6 – Burna Boy

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.