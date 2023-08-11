Apple Music announces Uncle Waffles as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music today announced Amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles (real name Lungelihle Zwane) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

“Piano continues to diversify, proving that it’s the genre that can cater to all tastes and accommodate all voices,” Uncle Waffles tells Apple Music. “This playlist is an example of the past and present excellence within the genre, and how it continues to grow. These are some of my favourite songs that give a great glimpse into the dance culture.”

Born and raised in Swaziland, Uncle Waffles taught herself how to DJ during South Africa’s strict Covid-19 lockdowns, buckling down for 8-hour sessions at time to hone her craft. But it was a video of her dancing during her DJ set, to Young Stunna’s “Adiwele”, that went viral and earned her a co-sign from Drake, who’s now one of her biggest supporters.

With her highly-anticipated debut EP Red Dragon (2022), Uncle Waffles was able to translate her live show prowess into recorded material, anchored by the explosive lead single, “Tanzania”, that has been certified as quadruple platinum in South Africa.

Her debut album Asylum (2023) saw the ‘piano DJ and producer add hip-hop to the mix, widening her ever-impressive arsenal ahead of her Coachella performance, while her new single ”Echoes” (2023), available to stream on Apple Music, is a soulful, private-school ‘piano musing on lost love that features smooth vocalists Manana and Lusanda.

To celebrate her feature, Uncle Waffles has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features only the best dance music from Mzansi’s premiere creatives.

Each month, we spotlight Africa’s most distinctive and prolific incubators of sound this month we highlight Zakes Bantwini’s Mayonie Productions, featuring DJ mixes from Argento Dust, Kususa, Drega and BlaQRhythm, and other content from the respected dance label.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

