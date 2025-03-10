Apple Music Announces U’R Home As The Latest Isgubhu Cover Star

Apple Music today announces South Africa’s leading Afro-House platform U’R Home as the latest Isgubhu cover star.

Having already set the stage with hit singles like “Nkosi” and “Bayeke”, U’R Home today release their debut compilation album, U’R Music, featuring Afro-House heavyweights such as Darque, Kabza De Small, Malumz on Decks, BlaQRhythm, Drega and Chopstar.

U’R Home is made up of industry stalwarts Darque and Shimza, and has solidified its reputation as a premier platform for Afro-House and Afro-Tech, curating unforgettable live events and nurturing a space where artists and fans can connect through music. By bringing together a powerhouse of musical talent, U’R Home continues to push the boundaries of Afro-House, where music truly thrives beyond the dancefloor.

To celebrate their feature, U’R Home has also chosen five diverse tracks to be featured on the exclusive Isgubhu playlist, including “Nkosi” (feat. Sino Msolo) by Darque, Kabza De Small & Dlala Thukzin, “Dangerous” (feat. Section Five) by Sun El Musician and Jnr SA, and “Dreaming” by Shimza, Dj Vitoto & Zano.

On why they chose these tracks, U’R Home tells Apple Music, “The strong message and the collaborative efforts behind these songs is what makes them so special! These were some of our go-to dance tracks last year, and it’s amazing to see experienced musicians like Sun El giving an opportunity to young producers like Jnr SA!”

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: https://apple.co/Isgubhu