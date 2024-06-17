Apple Music Announces Usimamane as June’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Usimamane on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about their latest single “Cheque” available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Usimamane, Rap Life Radio will feature Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Jeriq’s new single “Oghene”, as well as Jay Jody and A-Reece’s new single “Vamonos”.

Spotlight On

From a young age Usimamane (real name Omuhle Simamane) was immersed in a musical and creative environment, influenced by a family with deep musical roots. Influenced by a wide range of artists from Drake, 50 Cent and The Game, to Brenda Fassie, and Boom Shaka, Usimamane developed an innate passion for music and eventually, his own style, blending rap and trap underpinned by rich R&B melodies.

With a style that he describes as “fate” music, which embodies hope, joy, and inspiration, and aims to uplift and motivate people from all walks of life, Usimamane brings a unique perspective to the music scene.

First To Know

“Being chosen to grace the cover of ‘Rap Life’ is an honour that underscores the global impact of our music and culture,” he tells Apple Music. “This recognition is a testament to our journey and the power of Hip-Hop to unite different cultures around the world.”