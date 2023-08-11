Apple Music announces Wordz as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature South Africa rapper and formidable lyricist, Wordz on this week’s episode. Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “BARKER HAINES” feat. Maglera Doe Boy & Mochen, available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Wordz, Rap Life Radio also features Umlazi-born rapper Tyson Sybatelli’s “No Comment” featuring Thato Saul off his upcoming album Present, as well as Nigerian rapper Straffitti’s “Ball Deep” featuring Kida Kudz.

Spotlight On

Pretoria rapper Wordz has built a reputation as a rock solid lyricist known for his numerous collaborations with A-Reece, and now his solo work that sets him a part. In spite of his reclusive nature, the MC has amassed a cult following thanks to his relatable, honest, and technically audacious raps, showcased expertly across his two albums, Product of a Praying Mother (2021) and People Forget To Be People (2023).

First To Know

“My new album, People Forget To Be People is a beautiful reflection of humanity, life experiences, memories and human connection through my eyes,” he tells Apple Music. “This album has also given me my second No. 1 album back-to-back. Independence hasn’t sounded or looked this good in a while!”

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

About Apple Music

