Apple Music Announces Xlimkid As The Latest Up Next Artist In Ghana

Apple Music today announced Highlife fusion singer-songwriter, Xlimkid (real name Henry Boakye) as the latest addition to its Up Next program, Apple Music’s global artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. The local Ghanaian version of their global emerging artist platform launched early in 2021.

“It’s been an amazing and challenging journey as my story continues to unfold,” he tells Apple Music. “I feel so honoured and excited to be chosen as the Up Next artist for Apple Music in December. A big thank you to Apple Music and a big thank you to all my fans!”

Raised in Accra, Xlimkid was in his early teens when he began hearing melodies and rhymes in his head, a feat that he describes as “music calling me”. Today he is a fully-fledged artist on the rise who blends the core sounds of Ghanaian Highlife with Reggae and Hip-Hop, a unique mix that allows him to connect with a global audience of all ages.

The release of his collab EP, Pain in Glory (2023), showcased his unique skills as a singer and brought him widespread recognition after a substantial amount of grind, confirming his status as a rising star. He continued to produce exemplary singles including “Valley of Trappers” featuring Sarkodie that followed the hustles of a street kid. His latest single “BETRAYED” (2024), is an emotionally-charged track that sees the lyricist deliver one of his most impassioned vocals yet, spurred on by the weighty nature of the lyrics. m

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, Xlimkid will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.

In 2022, Apple Music’s Up Next artist program has expanded into its sixth year and includes a curated companion Up Next playlist featuring a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre and country agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience. In March 2021, Apple Music expanded the Up Next program to feature localized campaigns that highlight artists across the U.S., U.K., Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greater China, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Netherlands, Nigeria, Nordics, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey.