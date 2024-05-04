Apple Music Celebrates Africa Month with Afrobeats Spotlight

Apple Music is celebrating Africa Month with a special focus on Afrobeats, highlighting one of the most eclectic and influential sounds in music today.

Apple Music kicks off the celebrations with the introduction of cover stars on its Afrobeats Hits playlist, starting with Nigerian singer-songwriter, Fireboy DML who just released his new single “Everyday.”

“As the first artist to be featured on this Apple Music playlist, I feel incredibly honoured and grateful,” Fireboy DML tells Apple Music. “Since 2019 I’ve had incredible support from Apple Music and I’m sure the whole African music scene can say the same. I’m excited to see where this leads and what it will do for the culture.”

Speaking about his new single “Everyday,” Fireboy DML adds: “This new era of my career is about reconnecting with one’s roots, old self and focusing on the things that truly matter — love, family, personal health. I think that’s where success truly lies. ‘Everyday’ is a song that reminds you of the days when we used to make celebratory love songs, of simpler times. From the moment the instrumental starts playing, you can already tell what you’re in for. I’m excited to share this record with the world!”

Apple Music is also featuring “The Story of Afrobeats in 20 songs,” a written editorial feature highlighting the music and artists that helped the genre grow from a West African staple into a global phenomenon.

Towards the end of the month of May, Apple Music will also be launching a new Viral Afrobeats playlist, as well as an new Afrobeats category page that will house new releases, playlists and essential albums from the genre.

Apple Music has also released the Top Artists and Top Countries by streams of Afrobeats Hits for the past year.

Top Artists by streams on Afrobeats Hits

Davido

Asake

Bnxn

Omah Lay

Rema

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Adekunle Gold

Kizz Daniel

Zinoleesky

Top Countries by streams of Afrobeats Hits

United States

United Kingdom

France

Canada

Nigeria

South Africa

Germany

Ghana

Australia

Switzerland