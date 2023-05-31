Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by Ted Lasso’s Sam Obisanya

To celebrate the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso, the series that has captured the hearts and minds of a global audience, Apple TV+ has joined forces with Apple Music to curate an exclusive Afrobeats playlist inspired by Sam Obisanya, expertly played by Toheeb Jimoh.

When Sam isn’t encouraging his football team, The Greyhounds, with his sunny optimism, this treasured character is proudly working at Ola’s, the Nigerian restaurant he opened and proudly named after his beloved father.

From Wizkid’s masterly crafted track “Essence” and Tems’ game-changing single “Free Mind”, to Ckay’s chart-dominating release “Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)” and Libianca’s viral smash “People”, Sam Obisanya’s Afrobeats for Ola’s playlist is a tour de force of Afrobeats staples that have become known the world over for their irresistible groove.

Discover this eclectic selection of songs Sam plays for the diners of Ola’s on Apple Music today, and remember to catch the Season 3 finale of the show on Apple TV+ on Wednesday May 31, 9am SAST/ 11am Ghana Time/ 08:00am WAT/ 10am EAT

Stream Sam Obisanya’s Afrobeats for Ola’s here: apple.co/SamObisanyaAFO

