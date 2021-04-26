Nigerian singer-songwriter, Fireboy DML (real name Adedamola Adefolahan), today becomes the first African artist to record and release a stripped-down Apple Music Home Session. Apple Music’s Home Session features reimagined signature songs and thoughtful covers recorded by artists at home.

‘’Recording the stripped-down Home Session was a humbling experience for me, because in some way it afforded me the chance to find my way back to that dreamy young man, I was a couple of years back. I wanted to show a bit of vulnerability while still maintaining raw emotion and I think I managed to do just that’’, Fireboy DML tells Apple Music.

The exclusive EP will feature three tracks off the Afrobeat singer’s latest album ‘’Apollo’’, namely ‘Airplane Mode’, ‘Tattoo’ and ‘Champion’ as well as a cover of Afro-Pop singer, Wande Coal’s ‘Again’, all in a stripped-down fashion.

‘’I think I picked three of the most powerful and compelling songs off the album’’, Fireboy DML says. ‘’These songs reveal different parts of me that I initially never showed my fans. ‘Airplane Mode’ talks about my reclusive nature and how I have managed to deal with fame, ‘Tattoo’ shows the sensual and intense side of me while ‘Champion’ is the inspirational song about a young man who won despite the odds against him. Nothing sums up my life better than these songs at the moment’’. ‘’And I decided to perform an acoustic cover of ‘Again’ by Wande Coal, because he is a man, I consider to be my idol and this is a song I consider a modern classic’’, he explains.

Signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper, Olamide, Fireboy DML burst onto the scene with his debut chart-topping studio album, ‘’Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’’ (2019), which he quickly followed up with his second wave-making album, ‘’Apollo’’ (2020).