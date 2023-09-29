Apple Music Home Session features Afrobeats Singer-Songwriter, Lojay

Apple Music’s Home Session features reimagined signature songs and thoughtful covers and today, Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay (real name Lekan Osifeso Junior) releases his own stripped down Home Session.

“I’m always constantly evolving as an artist,” Lojay tells Apple Music. “I think my singing, my writing, my vocal delivery, everything has just improved since LV N ATTN, and I really strive to constantly keep improving myself as an artist.

The Home Session EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, will feature three exclusive unplugged tracks from the singer, “Monalisa” and “IYD” off his scene-setting EP GANGSTER ROMANTIC (2023), and a cover of Libianca’s “People” (2022).

“My last EP GANGSTER ROMANTIC was just a special project overall, and I just wanted songs that I felt would speak volumes especially in an acoustic version. I really just enjoyed the opportunity to strip back the songs and just bring a new energy and new life to it by doing an acoustic version, especially ‘Monalisa’ and ‘If You Down’ which both have a very special appeal to me,” he says.

“I really like Libianca, she is an amazing artist and has an amazing voice. She writes so well and the song ‘People’ is really special. I resonate with that song so well and that’s why I just thought that was the only song that was fitting to sing at the moment.”

With prominent features across Apple Music’s Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Naija Hits, and New Music Daily playlists, Lojay has amassed an impressively wide-ranging discography that’s peppered with high-profile production and collaboration features alongside Chris Brown, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and many more.

Discover this exclusive Apple Music Home Session EP today that sees Apple Music’s Africa Rising alum put a tender twist on songs that he holds near and dear to his heart.

