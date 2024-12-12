Apple Music Kicks Off Summertime Sounds Campaign with Shimza & Dlala Thukzin

Apple Music’s Summertime Sounds campaign has become the go-to space for all the hottest summer-themed content, and this year they’ve teamed up with DJs and producers Dlala Thukzin and Shimza to soundtrack your Ke Dezemba.

Making himself known for blending Amapiano and Afro-tech with Gqom, Dlala Thukzin, has curated an exclusive DJ Mix for Summertime Sounds, while house music maven, Shimza, has put together a playlist of all the songs he has on heavy rotation ahead of the holidays.

“This summer I want to see people happy and enjoying my new album, Finally Famous Too, as well as the good music everyone else is producing,” Dlala Thukzin tells Apple Music. “My song selection was just driven by my mood, and it’s the perfect DJ Mix to listen to on your way to work, because of its inspirational and motivating sounds.”

“I love to bring my music home at the end of the year for a South African summer and showcase what I have learnt at my own shows, to my own people with some of my favourite songs that I have been playing. This playlist incorporates a mix of friends, collaborators and is my love letter from South Africa to the world”, DJ Shimza tells Apple Music.

Apple Music’s Summertime Sounds has officially signalled the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a sizzling festive season.

Discover Summertime Sounds here

Discover Shimza playlist here: Summer TGTHER

Discover Dlala Thukzin’s Summertime Sounds DJ Mix here

Tracklisting: