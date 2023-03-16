Apple Music launches eight new African Playlists

Apple Music has added eight new playlists to its already extensive collection, as part of Apple Music Africa’s vision to represent all regions, genres, and scenes across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The much-anticipated additions to the Apple Music African playlist ecosystem include Hits Afrique, Afro Folk, Bongo Flava, Africa’Jazznation, Afro-Fusion, Rap Ivoire, Afrikaans in Spatial Audio, and Afrobeats in Spatial Audio.

Hits Afrique brings together the biggest tracks from across Francophone Africa, while Afro-Folk combines elements of African storytelling with neo-soul and alternative sounds.

Bongo Flava showcases tracks that fuse Western modes of R&B and hip-hop, dancehall, Afrobeats, traditional Taarab, and Dansi sounds, while the new Rap Ivoire playlist highlights Côte d’Ivoire’s burgeoning hip-hop scene and reflects the new realities of urban life.

Afro-Fusion brings together the sonic traditions of styles like Soukous and Ndombolo with R&B, pop, jazz, and hip-hop. In the same token, Africa Jazznation houses a cross-section of contemporary African Jazz, alongside notable collaborations that transcend the continent’s borders.

And finally, Apple Music has also launched Afrobeats in Spatial Audio and Afrikaans in Spatial Audio playlists, creating an immersive listening experience and featuring premiere artists in each genre.

Listen to the playlists below.

Hits Afrique: https://apple.co/40ajYKN

Afro Folk: https://apple.co/3lb7Z12

Bongo Flava: https://apple.co/3yLEaap

Africa’Jazznation: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/pl.6505623a06c44169b2f4b267be0dd41f

Afro Fusion: https://apple.co/3mYwaQN

Rap Ivoire: https://apple.co/3ZSBXpk

Afrobeats in Spatial Audio: https://apple.co/42eybs1

Afrikaans in Spatial Audio: https://apple.co/3ZXAdeD