Apple Music Launches Its Next Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Tunez

Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio brand, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Nigerian-American DJ and producer, DJ Tunez (real name Michael Babatunde Adeyinka), whose unique mixture of jazzy production, sticky beats and rolling Afropop drums has been employed by a large number of African acts, including Olamide (“Require”), Wande Coal (“Iskaba”), Alpha P (“Paloma”), Busiswa (“Lucky Star”) and more.

“I enjoy creating these mixes because Apple Music makes an effort to amplify them and in turn it helps spread the sound to different regions of the world,” DJ Tunez tells Apple Music. “Some of our listeners prefer music that is curated for them because they don’t have the time or simply don’t want to worry about choosing the next song to listen to. I started out making a lot of mixes and mixtapes as a younger DJ. It helped tremendously and made me a household name in my local community. These mixes take me back to what I love doing, curating music for the masses! Check out some of my current favourite music. I also threw a couple of unreleased records in the mix just for you guys!”

Being brought up in a household with both African and Caribbean influences exposed DJ Tunez to a multitude of genres, as he honed his mixing talents at the tender age of 11 where he brought speakers and played music at different church events. Today when he’s not performing, Tunez can be found in the studio working with a myriad of different artists from Wizkid and Burna Boy, to Chris Brown and H.E.R.

Apple Music x DJ Tunez Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

IF IM LYING – BURNA BOY I TOLD THEM – BURNA BOY FT GZA RIVER – DJ TUNEZ EBELEBE – WANDE COAL FT WIZKID CHARM – REMA RUSH – AYRA STARR KANTE – DAVIDO FT FAVE PAMI – DJ TUNEZ NO COMPETITION – DAVIDO FT ASAKE ALREADY – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN BOOGIE DOWN – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN INNER JOY – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN CITY BOYZ – BURNA BOY INTOXICATED – OXLADE FT SANTAN DAVE SENERE – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN SOSO REMIX – OMAH LAY BANANA – FIREBOY ASAKE MAJO – DJ TUNEZ REASON – OMAH LAY CALM DOWN – REMA LONELY AT THE TOP – ASAKE OGARANYA – ADEKUNLE GOLD NGOZI CRAYON – AYAR STARR TERMINATOR – KING PROMISE FEEL – DAVIDO AQUAFINA – YOUNG JONN SHARPALLY – YOUNG JONN BASQUIAT – ASAKE MAN OF THE YEAR – SEYI VIBEZ GIZA – BURNA BOY FT SEYI VIBEZ BANGA – DJ TUNEZ OJAPIANO – KCEE OVA – DJ TUNEZ & MASTER KRAFT * OBAPLUTO – SHALLIPOPI EX CONVICT – SHALLIPOPI UNAVAILABLE – DAVIDO SOCO STARBOY – DJ TUNEZ REMIX * FLEX – DJ TUNEZ WANDE COAL WHO TOLD YOU J HUS – DJ TUNEZ REMIX * PASSION FRUIT – DRAKE DJ TUNEZ REMIX* BAD GIRL – DJ TUNEZ GBADUN – DJ TUNEZ BLESSINGS – DJ TUNEZ HAMBA JUBA – MURUMBA PITCH MNIKE – TYLER ICU DJ MAPHORISA AMAPIANO – ASAKE OLAMIDE TALIBANS – BRYON MESSIA & BURNA BOY WAR – JOHN TONY DJ TUNEZ REMIX * OVERLOAD – DJ VOYST DAIVERSE ONLY MAN – POPCAAN DJ TUNEZ REMIX* NO STRESS – ADH & CITIZEN B SITTIN – BURNA BOY LIKE ICE SPICE – BLAQBONEZ TUNEZ REMIX* MODERN DAY APALA -DJ TUNEZ TERRY APALA *

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE,Life Of The Party,Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.