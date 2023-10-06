Apple Music Launches Its Next Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Tunez

Osafo Daniel
Apple Music has expanded its flagship African Music playlist and radio brand, Africa Now, to include a new monthly DJ Mix created exclusively for the platform.

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Nigerian-American DJ and producer, DJ Tunez (real name Michael Babatunde Adeyinka), whose unique mixture of jazzy production, sticky beats and rolling Afropop drums has been employed by a large number of African acts, including Olamide (“Require”), Wande Coal (“Iskaba”), Alpha P (“Paloma”), Busiswa (“Lucky Star”) and more.

“I enjoy creating these mixes because Apple Music makes an effort to amplify them and in turn it helps spread the sound to different regions of the world,” DJ Tunez tells Apple Music. “Some of our listeners prefer music that is curated for them because they don’t have the time or simply don’t want to worry about choosing the next song to listen to. I started out making a lot of mixes and mixtapes as a younger DJ. It helped tremendously and made me a household name in my local community. These mixes take me back to what I love doing, curating music for the masses! Check out some of my current favourite music. I also threw a couple of unreleased records in the mix just for you guys!”

Being brought up in a household with both African and Caribbean influences exposed DJ Tunez to a multitude of genres, as he honed his mixing talents at the tender age of 11 where he brought speakers and played music at different church events. Today when he’s not performing, Tunez can be found in the studio working with a myriad of different artists from Wizkid and Burna Boy, to Chris Brown and H.E.R.

Apple Music x DJ Tunez Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

  1. IF IM LYING – BURNA BOY
  2. I TOLD THEM – BURNA BOY FT GZA
  3. RIVER – DJ TUNEZ
  4. EBELEBE – WANDE COAL FT WIZKID
  5. CHARM – REMA
  6. RUSH – AYRA STARR
  7. KANTE – DAVIDO FT FAVE
  8. PAMI – DJ TUNEZ
  9. NO COMPETITION – DAVIDO FT ASAKE
  10. ALREADY – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
  11. BOOGIE DOWN – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
  12. INNER JOY – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
  13. CITY BOYZ – BURNA BOY
  14. INTOXICATED – OXLADE FT SANTAN DAVE
  15. SENERE – DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
  16. SOSO REMIX – OMAH LAY
  17. BANANA – FIREBOY ASAKE
  18. MAJO – DJ TUNEZ
  19. REASON – OMAH LAY
  20. CALM DOWN – REMA
  21. LONELY AT THE TOP – ASAKE
  22. OGARANYA – ADEKUNLE GOLD
  23. NGOZI CRAYON – AYAR STARR
  24. TERMINATOR – KING PROMISE
  25. FEEL – DAVIDO
  26. AQUAFINA – YOUNG JONN
  27. SHARPALLY – YOUNG JONN
  28. BASQUIAT – ASAKE
  29. MAN OF THE YEAR – SEYI VIBEZ
  30. GIZA – BURNA BOY FT SEYI VIBEZ
  31. BANGA – DJ TUNEZ
  32. OJAPIANO – KCEE
  33. OVA – DJ TUNEZ & MASTER KRAFT *
  34. OBAPLUTO – SHALLIPOPI
  35. EX CONVICT – SHALLIPOPI
  36. UNAVAILABLE – DAVIDO
  37. SOCO STARBOY –  DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
  38. FLEX – DJ TUNEZ WANDE COAL
  39. WHO TOLD YOU J HUS – DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
  40. PASSION FRUIT – DRAKE DJ TUNEZ REMIX*
  41. BAD GIRL – DJ TUNEZ
  42. GBADUN – DJ TUNEZ
  43. BLESSINGS – DJ TUNEZ
  44. HAMBA JUBA – MURUMBA PITCH
  45. MNIKE – TYLER ICU DJ MAPHORISA
  46. AMAPIANO – ASAKE OLAMIDE
  47. TALIBANS – BRYON MESSIA & BURNA BOY
  48. WAR – JOHN TONY DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
  49. OVERLOAD – DJ VOYST DAIVERSE
  50. ONLY MAN – POPCAAN DJ TUNEZ REMIX*
  51. NO STRESS – ADH & CITIZEN B
  52. SITTIN – BURNA BOY
  53. LIKE ICE SPICE – BLAQBONEZ TUNEZ REMIX*
  54. MODERN DAY APALA -DJ TUNEZ TERRY APALA *

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE,Life Of The Party,Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

