Apple Music Launches Winter Warmers Initiative to Help Beat the Seasonal Chills

Get ready to don your fluffiest gown this winter, as you relax into a selection of expertly curated playlists and exclusive DJ mixes made specially for Apple Music’s latest Winter Warmers initiative.

Making the most of winter is all about where you are and who you spend it with, and this season, Apple Music invites you to sit down and get cozy with some of the country’s finest local and international talent.

Alt-Indie sensations Internet Girl share their favourite winter tracks, telling Apple Music “Winter for us, is a time of solitude. Honing in on yourself, for better or for worse.” Alongside them, Afrikaans superstar Demi Lee Moore has assembled a playlist of “soul soothing” Country, Acoustic, and Afrikaans. “This playlist embodies what winter is to me” she tells Apple Music. “It’s soul soothing – a warm collection of music that evokes the serenity of winter.”

Along with these playlists are 2 exclusive DJ mixes, expertly crafted by Sio and DJ Kenzhero, as well as mixes from Majid Jordan, Thakzin, and more. For international sounds, the one and only Taylor Swift shares a playlist featuring songs from across the eras that are made, appropriately, for a calm winter’s day; and US worship singer-songwriter Brandon Lake offers up a warmth that can help beat those chilly, twilight evenings with his exclusive playlist. “Winter is that season where life just slows down a bit,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s a time for healing, for reflection, for finding your centre again, and, yeah, for growth.”

Listen to more exclusive guest playlists, DJ mixes, and more only on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/za/curator/apple-music-winter-warmers/1558256728