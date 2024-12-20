Apple Music Live: NYE Schedule Ft Uncle Waffles, Björk, Skepta, Tim Sweeney, NAINA, and More

Apple Music is throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve party with an exclusive Apple Music Live: NYE livestream event and a full 24-hour radio takeover featuring some of the world’s best DJs.

Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will kick off at midnight PST / 8am GMT on December 31 with a full 24-hour radio takeover on the new Apple Music Club and on Apple Music 1, with DJ mixes from top talent from around the world—including Justice, John Summit, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sonny Fodera, horsegiirL, David Rodigan, Chris Stussy, SPINALL, Jyoty, Skratch Bastid, Kayan, DIDI HAN, Erol Alkan, Malechin, DJ KOCO, Yanamaste, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, Dylan Ali, ARCHANGEL, and Cashu.

The second annual Apple Music Live: NYE recorded at The Cause in London will follow with electrifying sets from the one-and-only Björk, and from Apple Music’s Tim Sweeney and NAINA, on Apple Music Club and Apple Music 1 at 1pm PST / 9pm GMT. The party then continues with a special Apple Music Live: NYE video livestream featuring Uncle Waffles’ and Skepta’s performances at The Cause at 3pm PST / 11pm GMT on Apple Music, and on Apple Music Club and Apple Music 1. All four mixes will be available to stream in Spatial Audio, exclusively on Apple Music.

Uncle Waffles, the South Africa-based selector who almost single-handedly brought amapiano from township parties to TikTok ubiquity, will deliver a masterclass in tension and release, toggling between velvet-gloved house cuts and R&B before plunging deep into her bread and butter: the log-drum thunder and atmospheric piano refrains of amapiano.

Skepta—grime’s beloved philosopher king turned house music evangelist—will then play a mesmerizing set that will have the crowd moving from start to finish.

Fans can stream all four Apple Music Live: NYE performances in Spatial Audio anytime on demand after the event, and listen to the other sets on Apple Music’s DJ Mixes dedicated space.