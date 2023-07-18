Apple Music Live To Exclusively Debut Burna Boy’s Historic London Stadium Show

Global superstar Burna Boy takes the stage for an extraordinary performance at London Stadium, set to debut exclusively on Apple Music Live — the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nigerian artist’s sold-out performance at London Stadium will debut this Wednesday, July 19th at 12:00pm PST / 8:00pm UK on Apple Music at apple.co/-BurnaBoyAML, Apple TV+, and on Apple Music and Burna Boy’s TikTok pages @AppleMusic and @burnaboyofficial. Fans can also stream Burna Boy’s performance on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

In the history-making performance, the African Giant showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including “Last Last”, “Sittin’ On Top of the World”, “Ye”, “Real Life”, with special guest appearances from Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” says Burna Boy. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance. Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture.”

“Burna Boy is a force of nature whose global rise shows no sign of slowing down any time soon,” says Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden, who sat down with Burna Boy in London for an interview set to air on Tuesday, July 18th on Apple Music 1. “We’re thrilled to be able to present such a historic and career spanning performance to Burna’s fans around the world.”

Burna Boy is both the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music worldwide and the most-streamed artist in Nigeria of all time. His acclaimed 2019 album ‘African Giant’ broke the record for the biggest African album by first-day and first-week streams worldwide and 2022’s ‘Love, Damini’ became the No. 1 album on Apple Music in 70 countries and smashed the record for the biggest first-day and first-week for an album by an African artist — a record he still holds. Burna Boy’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 130 countries, including 98 where they’ve reached the Top 10, and on TikTok his most trending songs include “For My Hand”, “Jagele”, “Last Last”, and “Bank On It”.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran to showcase his latest album ‘-‘ for the first time. Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Unlock the Apple Music Live setlist, exclusive wallpapers, tour photos, and more after the show on Burna Boy’s concert page in Shazam, and tap “Notify Me” to unlock the Apple Music Live setlist, tour photos, and more after the show.