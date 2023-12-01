Apple Music Live to Show Brent Faiyaz London performance From His European Tour

R&B superstar Brent Faiyaz is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live — the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world.

The multiplatinum R&B iconoclast’s performance at the Eventim Apollo in London as part of his ‘F*ck The World’ European tour will debut Wednesday, November 29th at 7:00pm PST / 10:00pm EST exclusively on Apple Music at apple.co/BrentFaiyazAML and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, Faiyaz showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Clouded”, “Jackie Brown”, “F*** The World (Summer In London)”, and “Dead Man Walking”, plus additional selections from his album ‘Wasteland’. As a special surprise Faiyaz also performs his new single, “WY@” off the recently released “Larger Than Life” project.

Ahead of the show, Brent said, “We had a time on the road. Thank you Apple Music for allowing me to bring the ‘F**k The World, it’s a Wasteland Tour’ experience to millions. Hope you enjoy the show.”

In the past two years, Brent Faiyaz’s Essentials has been one of the fastest growing R&B playlists on Apple Music worldwide, with an 84% lift in streams. From November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023, Brent Faiyaz’s music reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 50 countries worldwide, and he launched eight songs into the Global Daily Top 100. His song “ALL MINE” finished among the top 100 Spatial songs of the year.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran, which was followed by Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show from earlier this summer and most recently Dominic Fike gave an electrifying show . Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

About Brent Faiyaz

A hazy cloud of delicate falsetto and viscous mystique, Brent Faiyaz is the iconoclastic hero the new generation deserves. On albums like his platinum-selling “Wasteland,” he swirls ambient soundscapes and hedonistic impulse to craft sleek soundtracks for forbidden thrills and brief, euphoric escape. He reaffirms his reputation with Larger Than Life, a new album that distills his most intimate thoughts with conviction and singular style. For the project, which was inspired by the music Faiyaz listened to in the 1990s and 2000s, he oscillates between genuine affection and ambivalent romance. On his Coco Jones-assisted single, “Moment of Your Life,” he leans into tender strings and the rare security of mutual love.

Meanwhile, for “WY@,” he’s back to emotional tug-of-war — a game of intent versus outcome. Insightful enough to know his weaknesses, but too human to escape them, Faiyaz skates the axis of yearning and toxicity to forge art that can only come from a creator at the height of their powers. Since propelling himself into the mainstream with a guest spot on GoldLink’s “Crew,” Faiyaz has become known as one of the most inventive world-builders of the 2020s. He consummated his level up with subsequent releases like Fuck the World (2020), Wasteland (2022) and Too Late to Die Young (with Sonder, 2022). Wasteland debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Earlier this year, Faiyaz parlayed all of that success into an unprecedented partnership with UnitedMasters, the world’s premier independent music distributor.

As part of the arrangement, he’s launched ISO Supremacy (In Search of Supremacy), a new creative hub and home for his independent endeavors — fertile soil for blossoming possibilities. After partnering with UnitedMasters, Faiyaz announced NUWO, a fashion line inspired by 1990s fashion. An acronym for “Not Unless We Own,” is just another manifestation of the Brent Faiyaz Universe, which will soon present the follow up album to Wasteland. Whether it’s music or clothes, Faiyaz creates with inimitable, idiosyncratic flair.