Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Big N

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Afrobeats DJ Big N (real name Nonso Temisan Ajufo) who, as a part of Mavin Records, built a prosperous career that bolstered the global prominence of Afrobeats.
“This mix celebrates a range of growing and established voices that embody both tradition and innovation in African music,” he tells Apple Music. “Each track was chosen for its raw energy and ability to convey authentic stories. These artists resonate with me because they stay true to their art yet are able to blend traditional sounds with new genres, they break boundaries, keep evolving and their unique sounds create a generational bridge between the past and future.”
Born in Lagos, DJ Big N honed his talent behind the decks playing at local clubs in the West Midlands of the UK, eventually upgrading to larger venues before registering his first major milestone performing at Nigeria’s Independence celebration in Coventry in 2009.
His career hit new heights once he returned to Nigeria, performing at the Nigerian Centenary event in Abuja, as well as the Ja Rule and Ashanti concert in Lagos. After joining Mavin Records in 2014 as Dr. Sid’s official DJ, he also supported Tiwa Savage on her American tour and Rema on his World tour.
DJ Big N has also worked on some of the most iconic Afrobeats mixtapes, collaborating with Wizkid, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Don Jazzy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy, establishing himself as a key figure in Afrobeats’ global rise while investing in the next generation of musical talent.
Apple Music x DJ Big N’s Africa Now Mix Tracklist:
1. Victony – Risk
2. Fido – Awolowo
3. Kaestyle – My Dealer
4. Asake ft Wizkid – MMS
5. Wizkid ft Brent Faiyaz – Piece of my Heart
6. Odeal – Soh Soh
7. Boy Spyce – Shout
8. Ayra Starr – Bad Vibes
9. Kizz Daniel – Showa (DJ Ocean Mashup)
10. DJ Tunez, Terry Apala, Wizkid, Seyi Vibez – Apala Disco (remix)
11. Fireboy – Everyday
12. London ft Ayra Starr & 6lack – PINACOLADA
13. Darkoo ft Rema – Favourite Girl (remix)
14. Tenorboy & Mr Tee – DiGII III
15. Fireboy DML – Hell and Back
16. Ayo maff ft. Firebox – Dealer
17. Ruger – Make Way
18. Tems – Love Me Jeje
19. Burna Boy – On Form
20. Bayanni – Finish Me (AEIOU)
21. Kizz Daniel – Double
22. Ruger & Bnxn – Romeo Must Die (RMD)
23. Young Jon – Stronger
24. Jaivah – Kautaka
25. Dj Karri & Deep Saints ft Mfana Kah Gogo, Spux – Saba Julukisa
26. Felo Le Tee and Myztro feat daliwonga – Dipatje tsa felo
27. Kashcoming – All My Money
28. DJ Obi ft Ayanfe, Bien – Take Me Away
29. TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam
30. TXC & Davido gft. LeeMckrazy, Tony Duardo, Djy Biza – Yebo
31. Ice Beats Slide and Uncle Waffles ft. Sbuda Maleather – Peacock Revisit
32. Joey Bada$$, Royal Musiq, and Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa
33. Kashcoming ft Seyi Vibes – How Low (remix)
34. Chris Brown ft Davido – Hmmmm
35. Diamond Platnumz ft Khalil Harrison, Chley Nkosi – Komasava (Comment Ça Va)
36. Ceeka RSA ft Tyler ICU, Leemckrazy & Khalil Harrison – Jealousy
37. Major League DJz ft (Tyler ICU, D3an And Smeez Remix) ft Victony – Margaret
38. Smur Lee ft OdumoduBlvck & Shallipopi – Juju
39. DJ Tariff ft Yuri Da Cunha – Abre o Canal
40. Joey ft Qing Madi – Adenuga
41. Ruger & Bnxn – POE
42. Ayra Starr – Jazzy’s Song
43. Olamide – Metaverse
44. Olamide, Fireboy & Asake – Uptown Disco
45. Rema ft Shallipopi – Benin Boys
46. Zerry DL – Back To Back
47. Ruger & Bnxn – Ilashe
48. Burna Boy – Higher
49. Ayra Starr – Woman Commando
50. Asake – Mentally
51. Adekunle Gold – Rodo
52. DJ Kent ft Mo-T – Horns In The Sun
53. Rema – Yayo
54. Bnxn & Rema – Fi Kan We Kan
55. Omah Lay – Moving
56. Naira Marley – Giddem
57. DJ YK Mule ft Slimcase, Qdot & Kashcoming – Oblee (remix)
58. Asake – Uhh Yeah
59. Rema – Azaman
60. Shimza – The Choir
61. Rema – Hehehe
62. Asake – Fuji Vibe
63. Brown Joel, Hyce & Boypee ft Davido – Ogechi (remix)
64. Rema – March Am
65. Rema – Ozeba
