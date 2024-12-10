Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Big N

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Afrobeats DJ Big N (real name Nonso Temisan Ajufo) who, as a part of Mavin Records, built a prosperous career that bolstered the global prominence of Afrobeats.

“This mix celebrates a range of growing and established voices that embody both tradition and innovation in African music,” he tells Apple Music. “Each track was chosen for its raw energy and ability to convey authentic stories. These artists resonate with me because they stay true to their art yet are able to blend traditional sounds with new genres, they break boundaries, keep evolving and their unique sounds create a generational bridge between the past and future.”

Born in Lagos, DJ Big N honed his talent behind the decks playing at local clubs in the West Midlands of the UK, eventually upgrading to larger venues before registering his first major milestone performing at Nigeria’s Independence celebration in Coventry in 2009.

His career hit new heights once he returned to Nigeria, performing at the Nigerian Centenary event in Abuja, as well as the Ja Rule and Ashanti concert in Lagos. After joining Mavin Records in 2014 as Dr. Sid’s official DJ, he also supported Tiwa Savage on her American tour and Rema on his World tour.

DJ Big N has also worked on some of the most iconic Afrobeats mixtapes, collaborating with Wizkid, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Don Jazzy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy, establishing himself as a key figure in Afrobeats’ global rise while investing in the next generation of musical talent.

Listen to DJ Big N’s ‘Africa Now: November 2024 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist HERE.

Apple Music x DJ Big N’s Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

1. Victony – Risk

2. Fido – Awolowo

3. Kaestyle – My Dealer

4. Asake ft Wizkid – MMS

5. Wizkid ft Brent Faiyaz – Piece of my Heart

6. Odeal – Soh Soh

7. Boy Spyce – Shout

8. Ayra Starr – Bad Vibes

9. Kizz Daniel – Showa (DJ Ocean Mashup)

10. DJ Tunez, Terry Apala, Wizkid, Seyi Vibez – Apala Disco (remix)

11. Fireboy – Everyday

12. London ft Ayra Starr & 6lack – PINACOLADA

13. Darkoo ft Rema – Favourite Girl (remix)

14. Tenorboy & Mr Tee – DiGII III

15. Fireboy DML – Hell and Back

16. Ayo maff ft. Firebox – Dealer

17. Ruger – Make Way

18. Tems – Love Me Jeje

19. Burna Boy – On Form

20. Bayanni – Finish Me (AEIOU)

21. Kizz Daniel – Double

22. Ruger & Bnxn – Romeo Must Die (RMD)

23. Young Jon – Stronger

24. Jaivah – Kautaka

25. Dj Karri & Deep Saints ft Mfana Kah Gogo, Spux – Saba Julukisa

26. Felo Le Tee and Myztro feat daliwonga – Dipatje tsa felo

27. Kashcoming – All My Money

28. DJ Obi ft Ayanfe, Bien – Take Me Away

29. TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam

30. TXC & Davido gft. LeeMckrazy, Tony Duardo, Djy Biza – Yebo

31. Ice Beats Slide and Uncle Waffles ft. Sbuda Maleather – Peacock Revisit

32. Joey Bada$$, Royal Musiq, and Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa

33. Kashcoming ft Seyi Vibes – How Low (remix)

34. Chris Brown ft Davido – Hmmmm

35. Diamond Platnumz ft Khalil Harrison, Chley Nkosi – Komasava (Comment Ça Va)

36. Ceeka RSA ft Tyler ICU, Leemckrazy & Khalil Harrison – Jealousy

37. Major League DJz ft (Tyler ICU, D3an And Smeez Remix) ft Victony – Margaret

38. Smur Lee ft OdumoduBlvck & Shallipopi – Juju

39. DJ Tariff ft Yuri Da Cunha – Abre o Canal

40. Joey ft Qing Madi – Adenuga

41. Ruger & Bnxn – POE

42. Ayra Starr – Jazzy’s Song

43. Olamide – Metaverse

44. Olamide, Fireboy & Asake – Uptown Disco

45. Rema ft Shallipopi – Benin Boys

46. Zerry DL – Back To Back

47. Ruger & Bnxn – Ilashe

48. Burna Boy – Higher

49. Ayra Starr – Woman Commando

50. Asake – Mentally

51. Adekunle Gold – Rodo

52. DJ Kent ft Mo-T – Horns In The Sun

53. Rema – Yayo

54. Bnxn & Rema – Fi Kan We Kan

55. Omah Lay – Moving

56. Naira Marley – Giddem

57. DJ YK Mule ft Slimcase, Qdot & Kashcoming – Oblee (remix)

58. Asake – Uhh Yeah

59. Rema – Azaman

60. Shimza – The Choir

61. Rema – Hehehe

62. Asake – Fuji Vibe

63. Brown Joel, Hyce & Boypee ft Davido – Ogechi (remix)

64. Rema – March Am

65. Rema – Ozeba

