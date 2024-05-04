Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Joenel

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring award-winning, Nigerian DJ, DJ Joenel (real name Eugene O. Nelson-Iye), who has embodied Afrocentricity through his live performances, radio dominance, and personal style.

Born and raised in Ahoada East L.G.A in Rivers State, Nigeria, DJ Joenel cemented his status as one of the leading DJs in the country when he became the resident DJ for Cool FM, the No. 1 hit music station in Lagos. Apart from being the official DJ for Afrobeats singer-songwriter Omah Lay, he has also performed alongside African giants Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, as well as Olamide, Phyno, Asake, Rema and Kizz Daniel, to name but a few.

Apple Music x DJ Joenel Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

1. Burna Boy – On Form

2. Rema – Dnd

3. Omah Lay – Reason

4. Sarz – Happiness (feat. Asake & Gunna)

5. Zlatan X Asake – Bust Down

6. Kabza De Small, Mthunzi – Amazwe (Ft Mawhoo)

7. DJ Stokie & Eemoh – Masithokoze

8. Kelvin Momo & Babalwa M – Amalobolo (feat Stixx, Nia Pearl)

9. Wizkid – Ololufe (Audio) ft. Wande Coal

10. Young John – Big Big Things (feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez)

11. Kabza – Imithandazo (Ft Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine)

12. Shallipopi – Cast Ft Odumodublvck

13. Skepta, Portable – Tony Montana

14. Tebza De DJ – Ka Valungu (ft. DJ Nomza The King)

15. Jaivah x Marioo – Bruda

16. TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam [Ft. S.N.E & EeQue]

17. Shakes & Les and DBN Gogo – Funk 55 [Ft. Zee Nxumalo, Ceeka RSA and Chley]

18. King Promise – Paris

19. Omah Lay – Holy Ghost

20. Phyno – Do I (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)

21. Asake – Only Me

22. Flavour – Big Baller

23. Young Jonn- Go Hard

24. Dlala Thukzin – IPlan

25. Chiké & Mohbad – Egwu

26. Kaestyle – Egberi

27. Kizz Daniel, Davido Twe (Remix)

28. Babylon ft. Victony

29. Holy Ten – Ndotokuda (ft. Kimberley Richard)

30. Diamond Platnumz – Mapoz (Ft Mr. Blue & Jay Melody)

31. Davido – NA MONEY ft. The Cavemen., Angélique Kidjo

32. Nandy – Dah (Feat Alikiba)

33. Burna Boy – Tested, Approved & Trusted

34. Azawi – Masavu

35. Kizz Daniel – Showa

36. Qing Madi – American Love

37. Joshua Baraka – Dalilah (Ft Axon)

38. AJEBO HUSTLERS- CELINE DION Ft Odumodublvck

39. Victony – Everything

40. Tyla – Jump (Ft Gunna & Skillibeng)

41. Takura – Hazvireve Rudo Handina

42. Ugaboys – SALARY (ft. Selecta Jeff)

43. Ayra Starr – Commas

44. Bien – Ma Cherie

45. M3lon – Slow Whine

46. KJ Spio – C- Undress You (Ft Sarkodie & Oxlade)

47. Bnxn & Ruger – Romeo Must Die

