Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Joenel

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring award-winning, Nigerian DJ, DJ Joenel (real name Eugene O. Nelson-Iye), who has embodied Afrocentricity through his live performances, radio dominance, and personal style.
Born and raised in Ahoada East L.G.A in Rivers State, Nigeria, DJ Joenel cemented his status as one of the leading DJs in the country when he became the resident DJ for Cool FM, the No. 1 hit music station in Lagos. Apart from being the official DJ for Afrobeats singer-songwriter Omah Lay, he has also performed alongside African giants Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, as well as Olamide, Phyno, Asake, Rema and Kizz Daniel, to name but a few.
Apple Music x DJ Joenel Africa Now Mix Tracklist:
1. Burna Boy – On Form
2. Rema – Dnd
3. Omah Lay – Reason
4. Sarz – Happiness (feat. Asake & Gunna)
5. Zlatan X Asake – Bust Down
6. Kabza De Small, Mthunzi – Amazwe (Ft Mawhoo)
7. DJ Stokie & Eemoh – Masithokoze
8. Kelvin Momo & Babalwa M – Amalobolo (feat Stixx, Nia Pearl)
9. Wizkid – Ololufe (Audio) ft. Wande Coal
10. Young John – Big Big Things (feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez)
11. Kabza – Imithandazo (Ft Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine)
12. Shallipopi – Cast Ft Odumodublvck
13. Skepta, Portable – Tony Montana
14. Tebza De DJ – Ka Valungu (ft. DJ Nomza The King)
15. Jaivah x Marioo – Bruda
16. TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam [Ft. S.N.E & EeQue]
17. Shakes & Les and DBN Gogo – Funk 55 [Ft. Zee Nxumalo, Ceeka RSA and Chley]
18. King Promise – Paris
19. Omah Lay – Holy Ghost
20. Phyno – Do I (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)
21. Asake – Only Me
22. Flavour – Big Baller
23. Young Jonn- Go Hard
24. Dlala Thukzin – IPlan
25. Chiké & Mohbad – Egwu
26. Kaestyle – Egberi
27. Kizz Daniel, Davido Twe (Remix)
28. Babylon ft. Victony
29. Holy Ten – Ndotokuda (ft. Kimberley Richard)
30. Diamond Platnumz – Mapoz (Ft Mr. Blue & Jay Melody)
31. Davido – NA MONEY ft. The Cavemen., Angélique Kidjo
32. Nandy – Dah (Feat Alikiba)
33. Burna Boy – Tested, Approved & Trusted
34. Azawi – Masavu
35. Kizz Daniel – Showa
36. Qing Madi – American Love
37. Joshua Baraka – Dalilah (Ft Axon)
38. AJEBO HUSTLERS- CELINE DION Ft Odumodublvck
39. Victony – Everything
40. Tyla – Jump (Ft Gunna & Skillibeng)
41. Takura – Hazvireve Rudo Handina
42. Ugaboys – SALARY (ft. Selecta Jeff)
43. Ayra Starr – Commas
44. Bien – Ma Cherie
45. M3lon – Slow Whine
46. KJ Spio – C- Undress You (Ft Sarkodie & Oxlade)
47. Bnxn & Ruger – Romeo Must Die
Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.