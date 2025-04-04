Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Loft

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring DJ Loft, trailblazing Ghanaian DJ and selector

He has spent the last decade mastering his DJ craft, having performed at some of the most electrifying festivals and concerts across the globe, alongside the likes of Cardi B, Black Sherif and more.

“This mix is a celebration of Africa’s evolving sound—bold, dynamic, and rooted in culture. From West to East, North to South, the continent is moving, and this mix is the soundtrack,” he tells Apple Music.

Dubbed “The Dangerous DJ” in Ghana for his unexpected transitions, often pushing the boundaries of a typical DJ set, his innovative sound is helping to shape modern African dance music as we know it.

“This mix blends vibrant Afrobeat rhythms that spark joy, movement and celebration,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s a reflection of our stories woven together through sound. A nonstop vibe, straight from Africa to the world!”

“African music continues to evolve by blending traditional rhythms with modern genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afro-fusion, creating a globally influential sound,” he continues. “As cultural influences merge, African music remains dynamic, constantly reinventing itself while staying rooted in its rich heritage.”

From the raw storytelling of Black Sherif and Burna Boy to the street energy of Asake, with added touches of highlife, Afro-infused rap and East-African groove, there’s something for everyone in this mix, testament to DJ Loft’s ever-evolving talent.

Africa Now April 2025 (DJ Mix) mixed by DJ Loft Tracklisting:

