Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Loft

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring DJ Loft, trailblazing Ghanaian DJ and selector

He has spent the last decade mastering his DJ craft, having performed at some of the most electrifying festivals and concerts across the globe, alongside the likes of Cardi B, Black Sherif and more.

“This mix is a celebration of Africa’s evolving sound—bold, dynamic, and rooted in culture. From West to East, North to South, the continent is moving, and this mix is the soundtrack,” he tells Apple Music.

Dubbed “The Dangerous DJ” in Ghana for his unexpected transitions, often pushing the boundaries of a typical DJ set, his innovative sound is helping to shape modern African dance music as we know it.

“This mix blends vibrant Afrobeat rhythms that spark joy, movement and celebration,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s a reflection of our stories woven together through sound. A nonstop vibe, straight from Africa to the world!”

“African music continues to evolve by blending traditional rhythms with modern genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afro-fusion, creating a globally influential sound,” he continues. “As cultural influences merge, African music remains dynamic, constantly reinventing itself while staying rooted in its rich heritage.”

From the raw storytelling of Black Sherif and Burna Boy to the street energy of Asake, with added touches of highlife, Afro-infused rap and East-African groove, there’s something for everyone in this mix, testament to DJ Loft’s ever-evolving talent.

Listen to DJ Loft’s ‘Africa Now: April 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist, here.

Africa Now April 2025 (DJ Mix) mixed by DJ Loft Tracklisting:

  1. KiDi & Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo
  2. KiDi & Black Sherif FT. AratheJay – Lomo Lomo Jesus Christ 2 [Mash Up]
  3. KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy – Excellent
  4. Fireboy DML – Yawa
  5. Shallipopi – Laho
  6. Asake – Lonely At The Top
  7. ODUMODUBLVCK & Victony – PITY THIS BOY
  8. Wizkid – Bad Girl (feat. Asake)
  9. King Promise – Continental (feat. Shallipopi)
  10. Fido – Joy Is Coming
  11. Fido & Asake – Remember Joy Is Coming [DJ Loft Mash Up]
  12. Diamond Platnumz, Khalil Harrison & Chley – Komasava (Comment Ça Va)
  13. Mellow & Sleazy, Scotts Maphuma & Mr Pilato – Shayi’Moto (feat. Seemah & Yanda Woods)
  14. Vigro Deep, DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – A-Z (Yashi Moto) [feat. Uncool MC, Focalistic, Scotts Maphuma, Ricky Lenyora & Woza Sjax]
  15. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego – Biri Marung (feat. Sje Konka, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & CowBoii)
  16. Tyler ICU & Leemckrazy – Ebasini (feat. Tman Xpress, Visca, Ceeka RSA, Sjavasdadeejayj & Al Xapo)
  17. DJ LOFT – PARADISE [AMAPIANO]
  18. Jaivah & JFS music – Kautaka (feat. King Tone SA)
  19. Asake & Travis Scott – Active
  20. Asake, Travis Scott, Adekunle Gold – Active Party No Dey Stop [Mashup]
  21. Zerrydl – Back to Back
  22. KOJO BLAK & Sarkodie – NEXT DOOR
  23. Burna Boy – Update
  24. Davido – Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike)
  25. Omah Lay – Holy Ghost
  26. DopeNation – Zormizor
  27. Chris Brown, Davido – Hmmm
  28. Naira Marley – Pxy Drip
  29. Dj Yk Beats – Oblee Vibe
  30. BHADMAYORS & AlorG – Free My Mind
  31. Black Sherif – Lord I’m Amazed
  32. Beeztrap Kotm, Sarkodie & Kwesi Arthur – BANG BANG BANG
  33. Black Sherif ft Fireboy DML – So It Goes
  34. Kunmie – Arike
  35. Ayra Starr – All The Love
  36. Marioo, Bien – Nairobi
  37. Joé Dwèt Filé – 4 Kampé
  38. Tyla – Push 2 Start
  39. Ayra Starr & Seyi Vibez – Bad Vibes
  40. Rema – Baby [It’s A Crime]
  41. Burna Boy – City Boys
  42. Moliy & Silent Addy – Shake It To The Max (FLY)
  43. Moliy & Silent Addy Vs Sean Paul & Vybz Kartel – Shake It To The Max (FLY) [DJ Loft Mash Up]
  44. Ivana – Casablanca [Somebody Call The Popo] [DJ Loft Mash Up]
  45. Darkoo & Rema – Favorite Girl [Remix] [GF Diwali Party Starter]
  46. Davido – KANTE FT FAVE
  47. Davido & R2bees – KANTE FT FAVE [Ajeei Mash Up]
  48. Ayra Starr – Commas [Clean]
  49. Ayra Starr & Ebony – Commas Poison [DJ Loft Mash Up]
  50. Fireboy DML – Everyday
  51. Ruger – Jay Jay
  52. Burna Boy – On Form
  53. Vondee – Company
  54. Lasmid – Puul
  55. Faceless & Serøtonin – Venus
  56. Tems – Love Me JeJe
  57. Dj Nayiram, Bapi Joss, Dj Bass – Banku Riddim
  58. Smur Lee & ODUMODUBLVCK – JUJU (feat. Shallipopi)
  59. TNK MusiQ, DJ Maphorisa, Seun1401, Scotts Maphuma, Kabelo Sings – Uyaphapha Marn (feat. Scotts Maphuma & Kabelo Sings)

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

