Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Phil

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian DJ and music curator DJ Phil.

Raised in Lagos, he developed a passion for music from a young age, now blending Amapiano, Afrobeats and Afro House into a unique sound that resonates across cultures.

“I wanted to highlight the sounds shaping Africa’s music scene right now,” he tells Apple Music. “You’ll hear heavyweights pushing boundaries alongside emerging artists bringing fresh energy. Artists like Asake, Kabza De Small, Wizkid, and Davido are all in the mix because they represent the evolution of African music—raw, innovative, and global. Each track tells a different story, from the dance floors of Lagos to the deep house scenes of Johannesburg.”

His breakout mix, Amapiano Essentials, gained widespread recognition, cementing his reputation as a key tastemaker in Africa’s evolving music scene. He is also the visionary behind +234 on the Beach, a premium party series that brings together music lovers, creatives and culture shapers for unforgettable musical experiences.

“This mix is my love letter to African music, a celebration of the sounds that make us move, feel, and connect. It’s an honour to be part of this project,” he tells Apple Music.

“African music is moving at lightning speed,” he continues. “What we’re seeing now is global recognition, but beyond that, African artists are experimenting more than ever—blending genres, infusing traditional sounds with cutting-edge production, and building a movement that transcends borders. With streaming and social media, the world isn’t just listening; they’re participating in the culture, and Africa Now is proof of that evolution.”

From Lagos to global stages, DJ Phil is redefining the sound of a new African generation, representing a unique ethos of African music that holds immense cultural currency.

Listen to DJ Phil’s ‘Africa Now: March 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.

  1. Terminator & Sung (DJ Phil Remix) – Asake
  2. C’mon Look – Asake
  3. Kese – Wizkid
  4. Yayo – Rema
  5. Back 2 Back – Zerry DL
  6. Oblee (DJ Phil Remix) – DJ YK
  7. Lagos – DJ Phil, Smada, Yababuluku Boyz
  8. Abracadabra Remix – Rexxie, Wizkid
  9. Yebo Lapho – DJ Maphorisa
  10. Saba Julukisa- DJ Karri
  11. Crazy Frog Amapiano – DJ P2N
  12. Awuke – Davido
  13. Bad Girl – Wizkid
  14. All My Money – Kashcoming
  15. Joy Is Coming – Fido
  16. Christmas Present – Mellow & Sleazy
  17. Jealousy – Tyler ICU
  18. Juju – Odumodu
  19. Shayimoto – Mellow & Sleazy
  20. Jaiva – Flame Nation
  21. Million – Yababuluku Boyz
  22. Biri Marung – Mr Plato
  23. Wishi Wishi – Kabza De Small
  24. Yebo – Davido, TXC
  25. Piki Piki – Yumbs, Uncle Vinny
  26. Hmmm – Davido
  27. Forgive Our Trespasses – Virgo Deep
  28. How Low Remix – Kashcoming
  29. Back 2 School – Mellow & Sleazy
  30. Iza Mawala – Kabza De Small
  31. iPlan – Dlala Thukzin
  32. Loaded – Asake
  33. Deok Gang – Caltonic SA
  34. Funds – Davido, Odumodu
  35. Pikipiki – Scotts Mamphuna
  36. Funk 99 – Shakes
  37. Ebasini – Tyler ICU
  38. Flakky – Seyi Vibez
  39. Shu – Diamond Platumz
  40. Kaukata – Jaivah
  41. Obapluto – Shallipopi
  42. Fi Ke Wan – BNXN, Rema
  43. Big Flexa – Costa Titch
  44. Wadibusa – Uncle Waffles
  45. Active – Awake
  46. Zula Zula – Focalistic
  47. Sabali – Smeez
  48. Suka – Tyler ICU
  49. Today – Semi Vibes
  50. Your Mumu – Yababuluku Boys
  51. Selema remix – Musa Keys, Victory
  52. Stubborn – Victory
  53. Gongo Aso (Remix) – 9ice
  54. Areyeng – Darque

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

