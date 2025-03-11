Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Phil

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian DJ and music curator DJ Phil.

Raised in Lagos, he developed a passion for music from a young age, now blending Amapiano, Afrobeats and Afro House into a unique sound that resonates across cultures.

“I wanted to highlight the sounds shaping Africa’s music scene right now,” he tells Apple Music. “You’ll hear heavyweights pushing boundaries alongside emerging artists bringing fresh energy. Artists like Asake, Kabza De Small, Wizkid, and Davido are all in the mix because they represent the evolution of African music—raw, innovative, and global. Each track tells a different story, from the dance floors of Lagos to the deep house scenes of Johannesburg.”

His breakout mix, Amapiano Essentials, gained widespread recognition, cementing his reputation as a key tastemaker in Africa’s evolving music scene. He is also the visionary behind +234 on the Beach, a premium party series that brings together music lovers, creatives and culture shapers for unforgettable musical experiences.

“This mix is my love letter to African music, a celebration of the sounds that make us move, feel, and connect. It’s an honour to be part of this project,” he tells Apple Music.

“African music is moving at lightning speed,” he continues. “What we’re seeing now is global recognition, but beyond that, African artists are experimenting more than ever—blending genres, infusing traditional sounds with cutting-edge production, and building a movement that transcends borders. With streaming and social media, the world isn’t just listening; they’re participating in the culture, and Africa Now is proof of that evolution.”

From Lagos to global stages, DJ Phil is redefining the sound of a new African generation, representing a unique ethos of African music that holds immense cultural currency.

Listen to DJ Phil’s ‘Africa Now: March 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.

Apple Music x DJ Phil Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

Terminator & Sung (DJ Phil Remix) – Asake C’mon Look – Asake Kese – Wizkid Yayo – Rema Back 2 Back – Zerry DL Oblee (DJ Phil Remix) – DJ YK Lagos – DJ Phil, Smada, Yababuluku Boyz Abracadabra Remix – Rexxie, Wizkid Yebo Lapho – DJ Maphorisa Saba Julukisa- DJ Karri Crazy Frog Amapiano – DJ P2N Awuke – Davido Bad Girl – Wizkid All My Money – Kashcoming Joy Is Coming – Fido Christmas Present – Mellow & Sleazy Jealousy – Tyler ICU Juju – Odumodu Shayimoto – Mellow & Sleazy Jaiva – Flame Nation Million – Yababuluku Boyz Biri Marung – Mr Plato Wishi Wishi – Kabza De Small Yebo – Davido, TXC Piki Piki – Yumbs, Uncle Vinny Hmmm – Davido Forgive Our Trespasses – Virgo Deep How Low Remix – Kashcoming Back 2 School – Mellow & Sleazy Iza Mawala – Kabza De Small iPlan – Dlala Thukzin Loaded – Asake Deok Gang – Caltonic SA Funds – Davido, Odumodu Pikipiki – Scotts Mamphuna Funk 99 – Shakes Ebasini – Tyler ICU Flakky – Seyi Vibez Shu – Diamond Platumz Kaukata – Jaivah Obapluto – Shallipopi Fi Ke Wan – BNXN, Rema Big Flexa – Costa Titch Wadibusa – Uncle Waffles Active – Awake Zula Zula – Focalistic Sabali – Smeez Suka – Tyler ICU Today – Semi Vibes Your Mumu – Yababuluku Boys Selema remix – Musa Keys, Victory Stubborn – Victory Gongo Aso (Remix) – 9ice Areyeng – Darque

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.