Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJames

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring multi-award-winning international DJ, producer, curator, and music editor, DJames.

“I’ve chosen a mixture of songs from newer talents like Shoday, Qing Madi & Fola alongside legends like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy,” he tells Apple Music. “I’ve also featured some of my own productions from last year. Having records with some of these artists and being able to share them with the world is really the most special feeling for me.”

Recognised for his viral remixes and mixtapes, earning him the title of the “King Of Blends” his unique ear for music has seen him DJ for the likes of Drake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Chris Brown, Adekunle Gold, Victony and more.

“Each year there are so many incredible talents emerging in Africa and it’s such an exciting time to be a part of the scene. I can see African music is becoming more global each year, with a lot of cross-genre collaborations providing interesting new sounds,” he says.

Known for hit tracks like “Love Me” (featuring Qing Madi) and “Avalay” (featuring Crayon), DJames has built a global fan base with his versatile sound, rooted in African and Caribbean music.

“I wanted to make a mix that people could enjoy anywhere, any time, and also one that they can come back to again and again. It’s a celebration of all the amazing rising and established talent in afrobeats right now. It was a real honour for me to be asked to put together this mix and I just hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I did making it!”

Listen to DJames’ ‘Africa Now: February 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.

Apple Music x DJames Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

  1. Burna Boy – Bundle By Bundle
  2. Ruger ft. Tiwa Savage – Toma Toma
  3. Titom, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam Remix
  4. Kashcoming – All My Money
  5. DJames ft. Shoday – The Best Thing
  6. Ayo Maff – Are you there
  7. Pheelz & Olamide – Joy
  8. Fido – Joy Is Coming
  9. Sarz ft. Lojay – Billions
  10. Tiwa Savage – MEGA MONEY MEGA
  11. Davido ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike – Funds
  12. Kizz Daniel ft. Adekunle Gold – Pano Tona
  13. Alpha P ft. Olamide & Thisizlondon – W
  14. DJ Neptune ft. Olivetheboy – Emmanuella
  15. Berri-Tiga ft. Peruzzi – Relationship
  16. BNXN & Rema – Fi Kan We Kan
  17. KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo
  18. Asake – Mentally
  19. Joeboy ft. Qing Madi – Adenuga
  20. Crayon ft. Young Jonn – You
  21. Crayon – Tete
  22. LADIPOE ft. Adekunle Gold & Kel-P – EKWE
  23. Rema ft. Shallipopi – BENIN BOYS
  24. Tega boi dc – Bounce
  25. Zerrydl – Back To Back
  26. The Therapist & Khalil Harrison ft. Tyler ICU & Magicsticks – 4×4
  27. DJ Tunez, Wande Coal & Libianca – Promiscuous
  28. T.I BLAZE – Beamer
  29. Zerrydl ft. Seyi Vibez – Cash
  30. Kvng Vinci ft. Zerrydl – HAUSAPIANO Remix
  31. Zlatan ft. Olamide – Gimme Your Love
  32. DJames ft. Crayon – Avalay
  33. Lil Kesh ft. Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff – Vex For U
  34. Young Jonn ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
  35. Shoday ft. Ayo Maff – Casablanca
  36. Tems ft. Asake – Get it Right
  37. BNXN – Phenomena
  38. Phyno ft. Fave – Deep
  39. Young Jonn – Sooner
  40. Davido ft. YG Marley – Awuke
  41. Lojay – Falling
  42. Rema – Yayo
  43. Wizkid – Bend
  44. Bayanni & Zerrydl – For Where?
  45. Titom, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam Remix
  46. Fireboy DML ft. SPINALL – wande’s bop
  47. DJ OBI ft. Ayanfe & Bien – Take Me Away
  48. Blaqbonez ft. Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda – Louder
  49. Wizkid ft. Asake – Bad Girl
  50. Olamide – Metaverse
  51. Fola ft. BhadBoi OML – Alone
  52. Davido – FEEL
  53. Outsyd DJ, Famous pluto & Outsyd Eddie ft. Tega boi dc – Feel D Mood
  54. Wizkid – Kese (Dance)
  55. Sarz ft. Asake – C’mon Look!
  56. Pa Salieu ft. ODUMODUBLVCK – Big Smile (Pose For Me)
  57. DJ Yk Mule ft. Slimcase, Kashcoming & Qdot – Oblee Remix
  58. Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece Of My Heart
  59. Asake ft. Wizkid – MMS
  60. Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML – Dealer
  61. DJames ft. Qing Madi – Love Me
  62. Fido – Awolowo
  63. Asake – Worldwide
  64. Fola ft. Bella Shmurda – who does that?
  65. Ruger & BNXN – Bae Bae
  66. Fireboy DML – hell and back
  67. Oxlade ft. Sarkodie – OLOLUFE
  68. Qing Madi – Goosebumps
  69. DJames ft. 1da Banton – Shako
  70. Wizkid – Troubled Mind
  71. Thisizlondon, Ayra Starr & 6LACK – PINACOLADA

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

