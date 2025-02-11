Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJames

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring multi-award-winning international DJ, producer, curator, and music editor, DJames.

“I’ve chosen a mixture of songs from newer talents like Shoday, Qing Madi & Fola alongside legends like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy,” he tells Apple Music. “I’ve also featured some of my own productions from last year. Having records with some of these artists and being able to share them with the world is really the most special feeling for me.”

Recognised for his viral remixes and mixtapes, earning him the title of the “King Of Blends” his unique ear for music has seen him DJ for the likes of Drake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Chris Brown, Adekunle Gold, Victony and more.

“Each year there are so many incredible talents emerging in Africa and it’s such an exciting time to be a part of the scene. I can see African music is becoming more global each year, with a lot of cross-genre collaborations providing interesting new sounds,” he says.

Known for hit tracks like “Love Me” (featuring Qing Madi) and “Avalay” (featuring Crayon), DJames has built a global fan base with his versatile sound, rooted in African and Caribbean music.

“I wanted to make a mix that people could enjoy anywhere, any time, and also one that they can come back to again and again. It’s a celebration of all the amazing rising and established talent in afrobeats right now. It was a real honour for me to be asked to put together this mix and I just hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I did making it!”

Listen to DJames’ ‘Africa Now: February 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.

Apple Music x DJames Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

Burna Boy – Bundle By Bundle Ruger ft. Tiwa Savage – Toma Toma Titom, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam Remix Kashcoming – All My Money DJames ft. Shoday – The Best Thing Ayo Maff – Are you there Pheelz & Olamide – Joy Fido – Joy Is Coming Sarz ft. Lojay – Billions Tiwa Savage – MEGA MONEY MEGA Davido ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike – Funds Kizz Daniel ft. Adekunle Gold – Pano Tona Alpha P ft. Olamide & Thisizlondon – W DJ Neptune ft. Olivetheboy – Emmanuella Berri-Tiga ft. Peruzzi – Relationship BNXN & Rema – Fi Kan We Kan KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo Asake – Mentally Joeboy ft. Qing Madi – Adenuga Crayon ft. Young Jonn – You Crayon – Tete LADIPOE ft. Adekunle Gold & Kel-P – EKWE Rema ft. Shallipopi – BENIN BOYS Tega boi dc – Bounce Zerrydl – Back To Back The Therapist & Khalil Harrison ft. Tyler ICU & Magicsticks – 4×4 DJ Tunez, Wande Coal & Libianca – Promiscuous T.I BLAZE – Beamer Zerrydl ft. Seyi Vibez – Cash Kvng Vinci ft. Zerrydl – HAUSAPIANO Remix Zlatan ft. Olamide – Gimme Your Love DJames ft. Crayon – Avalay Lil Kesh ft. Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff – Vex For U Young Jonn ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things Shoday ft. Ayo Maff – Casablanca Tems ft. Asake – Get it Right BNXN – Phenomena Phyno ft. Fave – Deep Young Jonn – Sooner Davido ft. YG Marley – Awuke Lojay – Falling Rema – Yayo Wizkid – Bend Bayanni & Zerrydl – For Where? Titom, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E – Tshwala Bam Remix Fireboy DML ft. SPINALL – wande’s bop DJ OBI ft. Ayanfe & Bien – Take Me Away Blaqbonez ft. Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda – Louder Wizkid ft. Asake – Bad Girl Olamide – Metaverse Fola ft. BhadBoi OML – Alone Davido – FEEL Outsyd DJ, Famous pluto & Outsyd Eddie ft. Tega boi dc – Feel D Mood Wizkid – Kese (Dance) Sarz ft. Asake – C’mon Look! Pa Salieu ft. ODUMODUBLVCK – Big Smile (Pose For Me) DJ Yk Mule ft. Slimcase, Kashcoming & Qdot – Oblee Remix Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece Of My Heart Asake ft. Wizkid – MMS Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML – Dealer DJames ft. Qing Madi – Love Me Fido – Awolowo Asake – Worldwide Fola ft. Bella Shmurda – who does that? Ruger & BNXN – Bae Bae Fireboy DML – hell and back Oxlade ft. Sarkodie – OLOLUFE Qing Madi – Goosebumps DJames ft. 1da Banton – Shako Wizkid – Troubled Mind Thisizlondon, Ayra Starr & 6LACK – PINACOLADA

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.