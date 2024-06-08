Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring Nigerian DJ Kaywise

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring multi-award-winning, Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Kaywise (real name Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki), who is globally recognised as a household name courtesy of his viral mixtapes and hit songs.

“What I’ve done is bring forth an electrifying mixtape that seamlessly blends Amapiano, Afrobeat, Afrotech, and more to satisfy your auditory senses,” he tells Apple Music. “Drawing influences from countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, and beyond, the Africa Now mixtape promises an immersive musical journey. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.”

Born and raised in Lagos, as a child DJ Kaywise would often dream of becoming a world renowned DJ who performed for thousands of people. With the full support of his mother, and eventually his father once he saw that his son could make a lucrative career for himself, DJ Kaywise worked tirelessly at honing his craft. The release of his mixtape Emergency (2010), and subsequent debut Afrobeats-rooted single “Hangover” (2012), changed the trajectory of his career and over the last decade-and-a-bit he has established himself as a major player across Africa’s Afrobeats and Amapiano scenes.

Listen to DJ Kaywise’s ‘Africa Now: June 2024 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music

Apple Music x DJ Kaywise Africa Now Mix Tracklist: