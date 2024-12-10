Apple Music Replay Is Here, Better and More Personal Than Ever

Apple Music unveiled the highly anticipated Replay 2024 experience with brand-new insights and features, now available within the Apple Music app. Artists can now also post and share their year-end insights, with Replay now available to them in Apple Music for Artists.

Apple Music also revealed its 2024 Year-End charts, spotlighting the biggest songs of the year by Apple Music streams, Shazam tags, radio spins, read lyrics and more. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” takes top-streamed song on Apple Music globally, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” is the most identified song on Shazam this year, and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” is the most spun song on radio around the world.

Replay Your Personal Soundtrack

Starting today, Apple Music subscribers worldwide can access a comprehensive look back at their year in music through their most-played songs, artists, and albums of 2024. This year, users can access the experience directly from the music app, discover expanded listening insights, and share motion videos from their personal highlight reel.

iPhone users on iOS 18.1 or later can access their Replay 2024 experience directly in the Apple Music app from the Home, New, and Search tabs. Users with previous iOS versions can still access the experience via the microsite on mobile or desktop, available at replay.music.apple.com. All insights* on Replay are optimized for sharing with family and friends, on their social channels, or on any messaging platform.

Expanded listening insights in Replay 2024 include:

Top 100, 500, 1000 Listeners: Expanding the Top 100 listener insight from previous years, listeners can now also discover whether they’ve made it in to the Top 500 or Top 1000 listeners of any of their favorite artists or genres.

Listening Streaks: Now users can learn the longest consecutive number of days they’ve played from Apple Music.

Replay By Month: Relive your year through the months, with your #1 songs, artists, and albums from each month of 2024.

Top Artist Streak: Based on their most-played music of each month, users can now discover if they’re a loyal fan with the top artist streak – available to users if they’ve had an artist as their #1 artist of the month for multiple consecutive months.

Date of First Play: Fans can find out the date they first listened to their top song, artist, and album this year.

Fans can listen to all their most-played songs from 2024 with Replay 2024 mix. They can rediscover past years’ top-played songs with the Replay mix series, available for all years they have been qualifying subscribers to Apple Music. And dive back into their top content of past months and years with the Replay insights archive.

Apple Music Replay is available all year with monthly insights and continues to update through the end of the calendar year, so music lovers can keep listening, exploring and sharing all year long.

All New Replay for Artists

Brand new this year, artists can now celebrate their year in music, with Replay in Apple Music for Artists. Available on their Apple Music for Artists dashboard, artists can share insights to help them celebrate the year.

Insights include:

Total Minutes: The total number of minutes Apple Music subscribers have listened to their music in 2024.

Total Listeners: The total number of Apple Music subscribers that listened to their music in 2024.

Top Cities: The cities that listen to their music the most

Top Shazam: The song discovered the most via Shazam this year.

All qualifying artists with an Apple Music for Artists account can access their Replay insights. They can download and share both video and stills of their insights by downloading available assets from the Apple Music for Artist iOS or web apps.

Apple Music, Made For You

The brand-new Replay 2024 experience rounds out a whole suite of features made for users, available on Apple Music—from personalized playlists and stations, to collaborative Playlists, to Apple Music Sing.

Collaborative Playlists allow users to collaborate on playlists and react to songs with emojis. Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Discovery Station gives you a personalized radio station that selects the best music for you from Apple Music’s catalog of +100 million songs. Discovery Station is always updating so listeners can enjoy an endless stream of music they love and as their music tastes change and evolve over time, Discovery Station will too. Discovery Station will only play music that is new to the listener from both familiar and unfamiliar artists and will never repeat the same song twice.

Made For You is a hub of personalized daily mixes including the newly added Heavy Rotation Mix that features the music you can’t get enough of lately. The Heavy Rotation Mix updates daily and creates a mix that reflects your recent listening patterns; the more you listen, the more your mix will change and evolve. It’s the easiest way to get back to the songs you’ve been craving on repeat lately. This mix is an addition to the suite of personal mixes which include: New Music Mix, Favorites Mix, Friends Mix, Chill Mix, Get Up! Mix.

Apple Music Sing lets you sing along to your favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Apple Music’s 2024 Year-End Charts

Apple Music today unveiled its 2024 Year-End Charts, celebrating the biggest songs of the year by Apple Music streams, Shazam tags, radio spins, read lyrics and more. 2024 was a historic year across the board, as more women reached the year-end global songs chart than ever, global genres soared to new heights, and many of the top ranks went to artists who had never made the year-end charts before.

In at No.1 on the Top Songs of 2024: Global is Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which in 2024 became the rapper’s biggest hit to date on Apple Music. Following “Not Like Us” are three songs by newcomers; Benson Boone makes his debut with pop ballad “Beautiful Things” at No. 2, followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s breakout, addictive summer hit “Espresso” at No. 3 and Shaboozey’s country single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at No. 4. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rounds out the top five.

Across Africa, Kabza De Small & Mthunzi had the No.1 song of the year in South Africa with “Imithandazo” and in Nigeria Seyi Vibez “Different Pattern’ was the most streamed song of the year.

Read on for a rundown of Apple Music’s full suite of year-end charts, including the Top Songs of 2024: Global, the Top 100: Shazam, the Most-Read Lyrics, Top 100: Sing and, for the first time ever, the year-end Shazam Global Radio Spins chart.

Top Songs of 2024: South Africa

Top Songs of 2024: Nigeria

Top Songs of 2024: Ghana

Top Songs of 2024: Kenya

Top Songs of 2024: Tanzania

The Biggest Year for Women in Global Songs Chart History

Thirty-nine songs on the Top Songs of 2024: Global are either by or feature female-identifying artists, marking the biggest year for women in the chart’s seven-year history. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” comes in at No. 3, the biggest song of the year on Apple Music worldwide by a female-identifying artist. It’s one of two songs by women to make the top five, as Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” takes fifth. With seven songs on the year-end global songs chart, Taylor Swift is the artist with the second most entries on the chart, following only Drake and Morgan Wallen, who have eight each. SZA follows close behind, tying Future with six songs on the chart, led by “Snooze” landing at No. 11, two spots behind Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.”

Benson Boone and Teddy Swims Lead The Global Shazam Chart

Newcomers rule the 2024 global Shazam chart. Benson Boone takes No. 1 with “Beautiful Things,” with more Shazam tags globally than any other song this year. It’s followed by “Lose Control,” one of two songs by Shazam predictions artist Teddy Swims to make the list. The entire top five is ruled by artists who had never made the year-end charts before: FloyyMenor and CrisMJ’s breakout single “Gata Only” comes in at No. 3, followed by Australian DJ and producer CYRIL’s remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” and songwriter and producer Artemas’ “i like the way you kiss me.” While the top 100 is full of even more breakout hits, including from Shaboozey and Dasha, you’ll also see number of catalog hits making the list, including Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 pop hit “Unwritten” (No. 46), after the song was featured in the movie Anything But You, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 disco-pop hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” (No. 62), which saw a resurgence in streams after being featured in the movie Saltburn.

Creepy Nuts Rule The Lyrics and Sing Charts

Every year, Japanese-language seems to have a bigger and bigger presence on the year-end charts, and 2024 is no exception. Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts’ global breakout hit “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” not only ranks among top 10 of the Top Songs of 2024: Global and among the top three hip-hop songs of the year, but manages to take the crown on two year-end charts: The Most-Read Lyrics chart the Top 100: Sing. “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born,” which this year became the fifth Japanese-language song in history to reach the top two on the Global Daily Top 100, is one of three Japanese-language songs in the top five of the Top 100: Sing.

J-Pop duo YOASOBI come in at No. 2 with “アイドル (Idol)” and tuki.‘s “晩餐歌 (Bansanka)” comes in at No. 5. All told, 28 non-English language songs made the list of the most played songs on Apple Music’s Sing feature.

Dua Lipa Leads the Inaugural Year-End Shazam Global Radio Spins Chart

Joining Apple Music’s suite of year-end charts for the first time ever is the Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, which uses the power of Shazam to determine what’s playing on more than 40,000 terrestrial and digital radio stations around the world. Dua Lipa is the uncontested leader of the Global Radio Spins chart: Not only does she lead the chart with “Houdini,” but she also has more songs on the chart than any other artist, with six. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran tie for second with four songs each, followed by Sabrina Carpenter, with three songs. Pop leads the chart with 54 songs, but it was as strong year for country, as Beyoncé’s TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Dasha’s “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” all land in the top 20.

Elsewhere on Apple Music’ Year-End Charts, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” leads Top Fitness Songs, Yunchan Lim leads the Top Classical Albums with Chopin: Études, Op. 10 & 25, and Taylor Swift leads the Top Songwriters chart.